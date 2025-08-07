Swimwear Market 2030: Polyester vs. Nylon—The Fabric Face-Off

The global swimwear market was valued at USD 23,096.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36,150.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing disposable incomes and higher consumer spending power worldwide, leading to greater expenditure on leisure and recreational activities, including swimming, beach vacations, and water sports.

The surge in demand for swimwear spans across all age groups and demographics, fueled by the growing interest in wellness, fitness routines, and water-based recreational activities. The rising popularity of outdoor lifestyles and a broader cultural emphasis on relaxation and rejuvenation have further boosted swimwear sales.

In recent years, changing fashion trends have played a pivotal role in shaping the swimwear market. Swimwear has evolved beyond functionality to become a fashion statement, as designers and brands introduce innovative styles, vibrant patterns, and diverse materials. Platforms like social media and celebrity endorsements have significantly influenced consumer preferences, increasing demand for stylish, trend-driven swimwear. Additionally, rising awareness and advocacy for body positivity and inclusivity have encouraged brands to offer broader sizing options and more inclusive designs, expanding the market reach.

Order a free sample PDF of the Swimwear Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2023, capturing a 36.1% revenue share. This was driven by rising disposable incomes and increased interest in leisure travel and water sports. Unlike seasonal markets, the region’s diverse climates and cultural practices support year-round swimwear demand.

By fabric, polyester led the market with a 34.8% revenue share in 2023. Its durability, fast-drying nature, and resistance to chlorine and saltwater make it an ideal material for swimwear. Additionally, its flexibility in design and color selection supports both functionality and fashion in swimwear products.

Regarding distribution channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets were the leading sales outlets in 2023. These stores utilize their vast networks and customer bases to offer a wide array of swimwear options. Seasonal promotions and bundled deals have proven effective in driving sales through these channels.

In terms of end use, the women’s segment dominated the market in 2023. Growing participation of women in water-based activities—ranging from casual swimming and surfing to vacation travel—has driven demand. The blending of fitness culture with fashion has pushed brands to introduce trendy, high-performance swimwear for women.

By product type, racing suits led the market in 2023, propelled by the rising interest in competitive swimming. Technological advancements in fabric design have led to swimsuits with enhanced hydrodynamic performance, reduced drag, and muscle compression, which give athletes a competitive edge.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 23,096.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 36,150.5 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global swimwear market is characterized by a mix of established brands and emerging players, with companies focusing on expanding their customer base through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Arena S.p.A, an Italian swimwear and aquatic equipment brand, has established itself as a leading name globally. Known for technological innovation, performance-oriented designs, and stylish swimwear, the brand appeals to both professional athletes and casual users. Sustainability and comfort remain central to its product strategy.

Beach Bunny Swimwear has carved out a niche in the luxury swimwear market. Starting as a small venture, it has grown into a multi-million dollar global brand recognized for its ultra-feminine, high-fashion bikinis and vacation wear. Using premium European fabrics and superior craftsmanship, the brand empowers women through stylish, high-quality swimwear.

Other prominent companies in the market include Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Boardriders, and Beach Bunny Holdings, LLC, each offering unique value propositions ranging from athletic performance to lifestyle fashion.

Key Players

Arena S.p.A

Nike, Inc.

Beach Bunny Swimwear

Boardriders.

Adidas AG

Calvin Klein

PVH Corp.,

TYR Swimsuits

Gottex

Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global swimwear market is on a steady growth trajectory, expected to reach USD 36,150.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This expansion is driven by rising disposable incomes, the increasing popularity of aquatic activities, and a cultural shift toward fitness and outdoor lifestyles. Fashion trends, social media influence, and greater inclusivity are also reshaping consumer preferences and expanding the market reach.

With Asia Pacific leading the market and innovative players like Arena S.p.A and Beach Bunny setting industry standards, the future of swimwear lies in the integration of functionality, fashion, sustainability, and technological innovation. As consumer expectations evolve, brands that prioritize comfort, inclusivity, and style will remain ahead in this dynamic and growing industry.