U.S. Cloud Gaming Market: Casual vs. Avid Gamers—Who Wins?

U.S. Cloud Gaming Market Overview

The U.S. cloud gaming market was valued at USD 303.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 43.3% from 2024 to 2030. Cloud gaming enables users to play and interact with video games hosted on remote servers, streaming the gameplay to their devices over the internet. This setup eliminates the need for high local storage, as the game is processed in the cloud and streamed directly to the user’s screen.

The United States accounted for over 20.0% of the global cloud gaming market in 2023, supported by the country’s robust cloud infrastructure and growing network of data centers. Since cloud games operate entirely from these data centers, they remove the need for physical downloads and turn user devices into high-resolution terminals. This evolution benefits both developers and users by lowering costs, simplifying access, and improving scalability.

Cloud gaming services are increasingly integrating global content delivery networks, hyperscale cloud computing, and streaming technology to build immersive and socially engaging platforms. With these capabilities, the next generation of gaming experiences is being shaped by innovation, accessibility, and interactivity.

In response to the cost-efficiency and convenience of cloud gaming, major players in the video game industry are entering this space, while others are investing in research and development. For instance, Electronic Arts, Inc. is preparing to launch a portfolio of cloud-based games and has been testing its services for performance and stability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Device: In 2023, gaming consoles accounted for the largest market share. Rising disposable incomes and the appeal of exclusive game titles drive console adoption. For example, Forza Horizon, a widely played racing game, is only available on Microsoft Xbox, boosting demand for the console.

The casual gamers segment led the market in 2023, driven by the popularity of freemium gaming models and spontaneous gaming behaviors. These players engage with games occasionally and prefer easy-to-access, non-committal gaming experiences, making them a key demographic in cloud gaming. By Type: The video streaming segment captured around 54.0% of the market share in 2023. Its growth is largely due to the convenience of playing games without hardware constraints. Since processing happens in the cloud, gamers only need a reliable high-speed internet connection to access high-quality gaming content.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 303.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.86 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 43.3%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several key players are shaping the competitive landscape of the U.S. cloud gaming market:

Electronic Arts, Inc. – Known for blockbuster titles such as Apex Legends, The Sims, Battlefield, and FIFA, EA operates more than 20 studios worldwide with over 6,000 creators. Its continued innovation places it at the forefront of the transition to cloud gaming.

– Known for blockbuster titles such as Apex Legends, The Sims, Battlefield, and FIFA, EA operates more than 20 studios worldwide with over 6,000 creators. Its continued innovation places it at the forefront of the transition to cloud gaming. com, Inc. – Through its platform Amazon Luna, the company offers a cloud-based gaming experience compatible with devices such as Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Fire TVs, and popular gaming controllers.

– Through its platform Amazon Luna, the company offers a cloud-based gaming experience compatible with devices such as Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Fire TVs, and popular gaming controllers. Sony Corporation – Through its PlayStation Now service (launched in 2014), enables users to stream and download a wide selection of games, reinforcing its presence in the cloud gaming ecosystem.

Key Players

Conclusion

The U.S. cloud gaming market is poised for exponential growth, fueled by advancements in cloud infrastructure, increasing demand for accessible and device-independent gaming, and the shift toward digital entertainment consumption. The market benefits from strong participation by leading tech and gaming companies, rapid broadband adoption, and changing consumer habits favoring on-demand, hardware-free gaming experiences. As cloud gaming continues to bridge gaps between platforms, it is set to transform the traditional gaming landscape and offer users seamless, immersive gameplay anytime, anywhere.