Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market 2033: Semiconductor Demand Drives Growth

The global ultrapure water treatment systems market was valued at USD 10,421.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15,949.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries, where ultrapure water is critical for processes like wafer washing and cleaning.

The widespread use of advanced microelectronics and nanotechnology continues to drive this demand. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are expanding rapidly, with ultrapure water required for essential processes such as drug formulation and equipment sterilization. Rising concerns over product contamination and quality are accelerating the adoption of ultrapure water systems.

Technological developments in water purification methods, including reverse osmosis and electrodeionization (EDI), are improving system efficiency and reducing operational costs. The increasing need for ultrapure water in power generation facilities, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, is also enhancing overall market prospects.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ultrapure Water Treatment Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for 39.8% of the total revenue. The region’s leadership stems from its strong presence in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, especially in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Growth in pharmaceutical production, along with urbanization and government support, further boosts demand.

By technology, the electrodeionization (EDI) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by rising interest in chemical-free and sustainable purification solutions. EDI is increasingly adopted in biotechnology, microelectronics, and laboratory applications, offering benefits such as low operational costs, continuous water treatment, and environmental efficiency.

By application, the ingredient water segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2033. The use of ultrapure water as an ingredient in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and healthcare products is rising, particularly in injectable drugs and high-purity beverages. Heightened regulatory scrutiny and growing health consciousness are key factors propelling segment growth.

By end use, the semiconductor segment led the market with a 41.5% revenue share in 2024. The high sensitivity of chip fabrication processes to water quality is a major driver. Even minute impurities can affect product integrity, necessitating highly reliable purification systems. The concentration of chip manufacturing facilities (fabs) in Asia-Pacific continues to support this segment’s dominance.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10,421.1 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 15,949.6 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 4.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the ultrapure water treatment systems market include:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. – Offers a diverse range of membrane-based technologies, such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), and microfiltration (MF). Their systems are widely applied across semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and power generation sectors. Toray is focused on eco-efficient solutions that minimize energy and chemical use while enhancing system sustainability.

– Offers a diverse range of membrane-based technologies, such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), and microfiltration (MF). Their systems are widely applied across semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and power generation sectors. Toray is focused on eco-efficient solutions that minimize energy and chemical use while enhancing system sustainability. Danaher Corporation – Through subsidiaries like Pall and Trojan Technologies, Danaher delivers advanced purification solutions including filtration, separation, ion exchange, and UV disinfection. These technologies are used in life sciences, diagnostics, and microelectronics applications. The company prioritizes integrated and digitally enabled systems designed for regulatory compliance and high operational efficiency.

Key Players

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Pentair.

Eaton

Culligan Water

OVIVO Inc.

Applied Membranes Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

ECOLAB

Dupont

Veolia

Suez

3M

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The ultrapure water treatment systems market is set for sustained growth through 2033, driven by rising demand across semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors. As industries demand higher water purity standards, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the need for advanced, efficient, and sustainable purification technologies continues to rise. Innovations such as electrodeionization, combined with increased regulatory pressure and a growing focus on product safety, are strengthening the market. With technological advancements and expanding application areas, the market is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory over the forecast period.