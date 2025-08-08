Middle East And Africa Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Expands with Food Demand

The Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. This growth is significantly driven by a major shift from plastic packaging towards sustainable alternatives. The rising number of food service outlets across the region is generating increased demand for food packaging containers, boosting the aluminum foil packaging sector.

Additionally, the expansion of the middle-class population across the region is contributing to the growth of the food & beverage industry, which further fuels demand for aluminum foil-based packaging. Among the various types, foil wraps are commonly used in households and the food & beverage sector for wrapping food items. The increasing popularity of blister packs in the pharmaceutical industry for tablet and capsule packaging is also a notable driver of market demand.

In South Africa, aluminum foil packaging is increasingly used in canned & frozen food products, infant formulas, and nutritional supplements, particularly those packaged in metal tins. This has enhanced demand for aluminum foil lids. The material is highly valued for its sustainability, as it is reusable and degradable. Its key properties, including rigidity and barrier resistance to moisture, oxygen, and light, make it ideal for both rigid and flexible packaging across various industries.

The Middle East & Africa emerged as the second-largest aluminum-producing region in 2020. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman—are prominent producers of primary aluminum, which is expected to contribute significantly to regional market expansion.

With the growth of e-commerce, there has been a noticeable shift in how packaging products are procured. Bulk orders through online platforms have become increasingly common. For example, Saudi Arabia-based Ampco provides aluminum containers via its direct-to-consumer e-commerce portal, streamlining distribution and availability.

Market Highlights:

Market Size (2020): USD 1.94 billion

Forecast CAGR (2020–2028): 4.8%

The container segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.45% in 2020.

Food & beverage was the key end-use segment with the highest revenue share of 50.81% in 2020.

South Africa led the regional market with over 16% revenue share in 2020.

Egypt is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia was the second-largest country by value in 2020.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand from food service and pharmaceutical sectors

Shift from plastic to sustainable packaging

Regional aluminum production strength (especially GCC)

Growing use of blister packs and foil wraps

Expansion of e-commerce procurement channels

Notable Development: Symetal achieved FSSC 22000 certification in June 2020

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented, comprising many small- and medium-scale domestic manufacturers. Leading producers like Novelis Aluminum and Constantia Flexibles have adopted backward integration, allowing them to produce their own aluminum foil for packaging. This strategy enhances profitability through cost control, better quality, and efficient pricing mechanisms.

Key players are focusing on food- and pharmaceutical-grade product development and pursuing global certifications to assure quality. For example, in June 2020, Symetal earned FSSC 22000 Version 5 certification for its foil converting facility in Mandra, Attica.

Major Companies in the MEA Aluminum Foil Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

Novelis Aluminum

Raviraj Foils Ltd.

Ampco

Saudi Factory for Aluminum Foils and Containers

Caterpack

Alcon

Technical Aluminium Foil Co. LLC

Cosmoplast

Symetal

Aluminium Foil Converters

UNIPACK

Express Flexi Pack

ERAMCO

Conclusion & Market Highlights

The Middle East & Africa aluminum foil packaging market is poised for sustained growth through 2028, driven by increased sustainability awareness, rising demand from food and pharmaceutical sectors, and strong regional aluminum production capabilities. The adoption of e-commerce and technological innovation by key players is further expected to enhance the market landscape.