North America And Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Expands in Healthcare

The North America and Europe intravenous infusion pumps market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2025 to 2030. This notable growth is driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and stroke, with cardiovascular diseases remaining the leading cause of death in both regions. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, around 129 million Americans suffer from at least one major chronic condition.

Intravenous infusion pumps are essential in the delivery of controlled, regulated, and error-free doses of medication or nutrients, especially during chemotherapy and radiation therapy, where dosage accuracy is critical. These systems significantly reduce the risk of medication errors—an area of major concern in chronic disease management.

With the increasing demand for safer and more efficient delivery systems, next-generation smart infusion pumps have emerged as a growth catalyst. These pumps incorporate advanced software, including drug libraries, to prevent dosing errors and support safer medication administration. A significant example is Mackenzie Health in Canada, which, in April 2024, became the first healthcare provider to implement BD Alaris EMR Interoperability, enabling two-way communication between infusion pumps and EMRs. This innovation eliminates manual programming, resulting in an 86% reduction in keystrokes and drastically improving workflow efficiency.

Regulatory support has also contributed to market acceleration. In April 2024, Baxter International Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Novum IQ large volume infusion pump integrated with Dose IQ Safety Software. The system supports both syringe and large-volume pumps on a single connected platform, offering clinicians improved usability and reducing medication administration risks. As hospitals shift toward interoperable and automated technologies, the demand for advanced infusion solutions continues to rise.

Major Highlights:

Market Size (2024): USD 4.45 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2025–2030): 8.10%

The volumetric infusion pumps segment held the largest share, over 27.44%, in 2024.

The ambulatory infusion pumps segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The pediatrics/neonatology segment held the largest share, 26.47%, in 2024.

The chemotherapy segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period.

Hospitals held the largest market share of 40.3% in 2024.

Growth Drivers:

Rising chronic disease burden

Smart pump technology adoption

Regulatory approvals (e.g., FDA clearance for Baxter’s Novum IQ)

EMR integration enhancing hospital workflows

Notable Technological Advancement:

86% reduction in infusion programming keystrokes via EMR interoperability

Key Companies in the North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market:

Baxter

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical)

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Terumo Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Moog Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

CODAN Companies

Arcomed

Conclusion:

The North America and Europe intravenous infusion pumps market is set for significant expansion, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing hospital demand for smart technologies, and supportive regulatory approvals. The integration of smart, interoperable systems is revolutionizing medication delivery, reducing human error, and boosting hospital efficiency. Companies investing in technological innovation and strategic interoperability are well-positioned to lead the market’s growth trajectory.