Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Growth Driven by Cancer Diagnostics

The global minimal residual disease testing market size was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the MRD market is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing integration of MRD testing with personalized medicine approaches.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 2,041,910 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, with 618,120 projected deaths. The global rise in cancer—particularly hematological malignancies such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma—is a major driver for MRD testing adoption. Contributing factors include aging populations, lifestyle-related risks, and improved diagnostic capabilities, all of which increase demand for highly sensitive monitoring tools.

Advanced molecular diagnostics, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and multiparameter flow cytometry, have significantly improved the sensitivity and accuracy of MRD detection. Enhanced automation and sophisticated data analysis have streamlined processes, making MRD testing more reliable and accessible. These innovations support better patient monitoring and timely treatment adjustments, fueling market expansion.

Personalized medicine is revolutionizing oncology by tailoring treatments to individual molecular profiles. MRD testing aligns perfectly with this model, providing precise information on residual disease levels for each patient. This allows clinicians to optimize treatment intensity, switch therapies proactively, and minimize unnecessary side effects. As precision oncology becomes a global healthcare priority, MRD testing is set to play an increasingly vital role in treatment planning and remission monitoring.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2024, holding a 46.15% revenue share.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Technology Insights: Flow cytometry led the market with a 41.07% revenue share in 2024.

Cancer Type Insights: Hematological malignancies accounted for 68.58% of the revenue in 2024.

End-Use Insights: Hospitals and specialty clinics held the largest share at 50.23% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 2.50 Billion

2030: USD 4.50 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing: Asia Pacific

Key Players

The MRD testing market is competitive and fragmented, with several leading companies leveraging advanced technologies and global distribution networks:

Exact Sciences Corporation

GRAIL, LLC

Veracyte, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

QIAGEN

mdxhealth

Bio-Techne

Adaptive Biotechnologies stands out with its FDA-approved ClonoSEQ assay, widely adopted in hematologic cancer detection. Companies like Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific maintain strong market positions through innovation in NGS and PCR platforms.

Conclusion

The minimal residual disease testing market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by increasing cancer prevalence, rapid advancements in diagnostic precision, and the expanding role of personalized medicine. With rising adoption across both developed and emerging markets, MRD testing is set to become a cornerstone in cancer management, enabling earlier interventions, improved patient outcomes, and more efficient healthcare delivery. Continuous innovation and strategic collaborations among industry leaders will further accelerate market expansion over the coming years.

