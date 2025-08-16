Crownline Unveils the MD-231: Revolutionising Home Health with Advanced Humidity Control

Dubai, UAE, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, a leading provider of home appliances, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Crownline dehumidifier MD-231. By preserving ideal humidity levels, its advanced Humidity Control System aims to create healthier living spaces.

The Crownline MD-231 helps control the indoor air quality, ensuring that the home is not only more comfortable but also safer for its occupants. This product is a lifesaver, helping in keeping humidity levels within the optimal range, preventing issues such as mould growth, dust mites, and respiratory problems, which can be triggered by moisture fluctuations.

With high humidity posing challenges such as mould, allergens, and dampness, especially in coastal and high-moisture climates, the MD‑231 delivers powerful, user-friendly humidity control with premium functionality and sleek design.

Key Features of the MD‑231 Dehumidifier

Actionable Humidistat

Easily customise your desired humidity level with precise controls. With just a tap, you can increase or decrease humidity. Once set, the system automatically maintains the chosen level and reverts to displaying the real-time room humidity, ensuring your space remains balanced and comfortable.

LED-Powered Touchscreen Control Panel

The Crownline MD‑231 simplifies daily use with a modern LED digital display, designed for intuitive operation. Bright, responsive, and clearly labelled, the panel provides real-time humidity readings.

Laundry Drying Mode

Say goodbye to damp clothes and extended drying times. With the Laundry Mode, the MD-231 automatically detects humidity and begins targeted dehumidification, ideal for indoor drying without the energy costs associated with a dryer.

24-Hour Auto On/Off Timer

Maximise convenience and energy savings with a fully timer that is fully programmed. Set the dehumidifier to turn on or off automatically, perfect for overnight use or while you’re away from home.

Dual Fan Modes

It has customised airflow with two fan speeds. Use the high-speed setting for rapid dehumidification and better air circulation, or switch to low-speed mode for quieter operation and energy efficiency, ideal for bedrooms or office spaces.

Built-In Child Lock

Safety comes standard. Activate the Child Lock by pressing the Up and Down buttons simultaneously. This locks the control panel to prevent unintended changes, offering peace of mind in households with children.

Powerful Performance, Compact Design

Dehumidifying Capacity : Up to 20 litres/day (at 30°C, 80% RH)

: Up to 20 litres/day (at 30°C, 80% RH) Water Tank Capacity : 5.5 litres with auto shut-off and continuous drainage option

: 5.5 litres with auto shut-off and continuous drainage option Airflow Volume : 195 m³/h

: 195 m³/h Refrigerant : R134a (90 g)

: R134a (90 g) Dimensions : 65.5 × 38.5 × 25.2 cm

: 65.5 × 38.5 × 25.2 cm Weight : Approx. 14.5 kg

: Approx. 14.5 kg Power Supply: 220–240V, 50Hz

The Crownline MD‑231 is now available at authorised UAE retailers and online at: https://www.crownline.ae/

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae