Sarinia M. Feinman Named Treasurer of Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is proud to announce one of its partners, family lawyer Sarinia M. Feinman, was named Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section at the 2025 Summer Meeting.

The Summer Meeting was held July 10-13, 2025 at the InterContinental Washington D.C. and Ms. Feinman was recognized in her new role at the official section business meeting on Saturday.

The Summer Meeting also included workshops and plenary sessions, such as “Navigating the Legislative Landscape: What Family Law Practitioners Need to Know about How a Bill Becomes a Law (Really) and More!” that allowed participants to earn CLE credits, as well as a chance for members of the PBA FLS to meet other members of their community.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including children’s rights issues and custody relocation matters, as well as child support, equitable distribution, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Feinman has served the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section in various capacities, the most recent being Membership Committee Co-Chair from 2015-2023. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman has been recognized many times as a Super Lawyer, Top Attorney by Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine, as well as Main Line Today Top Lawyer in Divorce.

About the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section

The Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section works to improve the development and practical applications of the law relating to marriage, divorce, support, custody, adoption, juvenile dependency, property and economic matters, as well as domestic relations generally.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the surrounding communities. The firm’s family lawyers advocate for collaborative divorce when possible, and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family. For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC or about Sarinia Feinman being named as Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section, please visit https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.