RentALLScript Launches Flutter-Based Vacation Rental App Focused on Performance and Affordability

Built for startups and small businesses, the app offers a scalable way to launch vacation rental platforms across Android and iOS.

Posted on 2025-08-16 by in Software, Technology, Travel // 0 Comments

RentALL Pro, a Flutter-based airbnb clone app

Tamilnadu, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — RentALLScript, an on-demand marketplace app development company Powered by RadicalStart, specializing in travel tech, has launched a Flutter-based vacation rental app designed for entrepreneurs looking to enter the short-term rental space.

By using Flutter — Google’s open-source framework — the app delivers a single codebase for both Android and iOS platforms, significantly reducing development time and cost.RentALL Pro, a Flutter-based airbnb clone app

The solution includes core features needed for a vacation rental platform:

  • User-friendly apps for hosts and guests
  • Calendar sync, booking management, messaging
  • Multi-currency and multi-language support
  • A robust admin panel for platform control

Early users have launched platforms tailored to regional travel, niche stays, and eco-tourism, demonstrating the app’s adaptability beyond standard use cases.

RentALLScript is currently working with early-stage founders and agencies to customize and update the version with respect to current trends.

For more information or inquiries, visit https://www.rentallscript.com/airbnb-clone/ or contact support@radicalstart.com.

About RadicalStart
Founded in 2016, RadicalStart builds scalable software products for startups and businesses in the rental and on-demand sectors. Its sub-brand, RentALLScript, offers ready-made and customizable solutions for vacation rentals, taxi booking, and delivery services — helping entrepreneurs bring their platforms to market faster.

