Banco Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Purpose Financial & Remitly Implicated in U.S. Bribery and Cross‑Border Money Laundering Network

Banco Azteca Bribery Scheme Exposed

New York, USA, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — In May 2024, a U.S. federal indictment unsealed in Houston charged U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar with accepting approximately $238,000 in bribes disguised as consulting fees from a Mexican bank tied to Salinas Pliego, between 2014 and 2021. The payments allegedly aimed to influence U.S. anti–money‑laundering legislation obstruction

Though Banco Azteca and Salinas Pliego were not charged, the indictment describes the bank in detail, noting its efforts to secure correspondent banking relationships with U.S. institutions and repatriate large reserves of U.S. currency

Purpose Financial & Grupo Elektra Context

Purpose Financial, a U.S. payday lender acquired by Grupo Salinas, operates under a subsidiary model tied to Banco Azteca. The structural overlap raises concerns about predatory lending and opaque cross-border financial flows, especially within low-income communities

Remitly’s High-Risk Partnership Under Scrutiny

Remitly, described as the “fastest growing partner” of Grupo Elektra/Banco Azteca, faces intensified federal scrutiny following reports that cartels exploit remittance corridors for laundering drug money

Investigative outlets including Reuters and Univision have documented how criminal groups collect cash from Banco Azteca branches — often linked to cartel networks — and Remitly’s reliance on Elektra’s agent network has drawn regulatory attention

In 2025, the U.S. Treasury’s FinCEN issued new orders lowering reporting thresholds for remittance transfers to just $200, as part of the Stop Fentanyl Money Laundering Act, strengthening oversight of such services

Rising Calls for Oversight & Regulatory Action

The entangled network has triggered bipartisan demands for action:

– Congressional hearings into Banco Azteca’s influence operations and lobbying in Washington

– OFAC sanction investigations targeting Grupo Elektra and related entities

– FinCEN and UIF investigations into remittance platforms and their anti–money‑laundering safeguards

Watchdog groups are now pressing for regulation of foreign-owned firms operating within U.S. financial corridors.

Implications for Global Financial Integrity

What began with a U.S. bribery indictment has revealed a deeper system of financial misconduct spanning borders — implicating political influence, fintech platforms, and low-regulation payday lenders. From Mexico City to Washington, D.C., and Seattle, this case raises urgent concerns about governance, compliance, and the integrity of remittance infrastructure.

References:

https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/the-mexican-bank-behind-alleged-bribes-to-a-texas-democrat-4cf4cc17?utm_source

https://hntrbrk.com/rely-wu-cartel-crackdown/?utm_source

https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bribery-charge-against-us-congressman-implicates-mexicos-azteca-3009121?utm_source