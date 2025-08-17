BTW Group of Companies Announces Multiple Job Openings – Apply Now!

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — BTW Group, a trusted name in Insurance, Business Development, Digital Marketing, Visa Services, Air Ticketing, and Consulting, is excited to open its doors to fresh talent and emerging professionals through a range of full-time roles and internships.

Whether you’re a job seeker ready to kickstart your career, or a student looking for hands-on industry experience, there’s something for you at BTW Group!

We invite all job seekers and students to explore these opportunities and apply by visiting the official BTW Group Careers page at:

https://www.btwgroup.co/careers

What We’re Offering:

Full-time and internship openings in key departments including: Insurance Business Development Digital Marketing Visa Processing Air Ticketing Finance & Accounts Marketing

Work from locations that suit you best:

Pune | Thane | Dadar | Baner | Lower Parel

Internships built to develop real-world skills and boost your professional confidence

A positive, growth-driven culture where learning and career development are at the core

BTW Group is actively looking to collaborate with educational institutions to bring these opportunities directly to students.

If you’re a placement coordinator, career cell, or training institute, we encourage you to share our Careers Portal with your students and alumni.

Let’s work together to empower fresh talent with industry exposure and career-building roles.

Apply now and take the next step in your professional journey:

About BTW Group:

With a legacy of delivering excellence across multiple industries, BTW Group is dedicated to innovation, skill-building, and long-term career growth for its team. Join us and be part of a company that invests in people as much as performance.

Contact Us:

Email – hr@btwvisas.com

Contact No – 022 45260380 | 020 49027000