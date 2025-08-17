Dumpster Daddy Announces New Branch Opening in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, OH, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Dumpster Daddy, a locally owned dumpster rental company renowned for its 5-star-rated customer service and transparent pricing in Cincinnati, has officially launched a new branch in Dayton, Ohio. The new location, Dumpster Daddy Dayton, signifies a strategic expansion to better serve residential and commercial customers across Southwest Ohio.

The opening of Dumpster Daddy Dayton is accompanied by the launch of a dedicated website tailored to the Dayton region: https://dumpsterdaddyrentals.com/dayton-oh. This platform streamlines online booking and provides detailed information about dumpster sizes, availability, and service areas.

Dumpster Daddy offers a wide range of roll-off dumpsters suited for cleanup projects of all sizes—from small home renovations to large-scale construction debris removal. Sizes range from 10 to 40 yards, with same-day or next-day delivery available. Backed by transparent flat-rate pricing and no hidden fees, the company continues its commitment to hassle-free waste management solutions.

“Dumpster Daddy was founded to simplify the dumpster rental process with clear pricing, fast delivery, and dependable service,” said Ken Schimpf, founder of Dumpster Daddy. “Launching in Dayton allows us to bring that same level of support and reliability to new customers across the region.”

With the launch of this branch, Dumpster Daddy also begins the first phase of a franchise expansion model, aiming to bring locally operated and community-focused dumpster rental services to more cities throughout the Midwest.

About Dumpster Daddy:

Dumpster Daddy is a locally owned and operated dumpster rental provider serving Cincinnati and now Dayton, Ohio. Known for its fast, affordable, and courteous service, the company offers reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and construction projects. With easy online booking, a variety of dumpster sizes, and a customer-first philosophy, Dumpster Daddy is a trusted partner in cleanups of all types.

Contact Name: Ken Schimpf

Contact Email: ken.whph@gmail.com

Contact Phone Number: (513) 702-5809