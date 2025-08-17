FinGuru India Offers Complete Business Finance Services + August Special on Registration & Core Services

Company Registration

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — FinGuru India, a full-service financial and compliance advisory firm, continues to serve startups, SMEs, and global businesses with expert back-office support. From company formation to investor reporting, FinGuru helps businesses simplify their finance functions and stay focused on growth.

With over 400 businesses supported across India and internationally, the company brings deep expertise and long-term clarity to business finance.

“We’re here to give entrepreneurs the tools and guidance they need to build confidently—from day one to scale,” said Sandhya Dhomeja, Co-founder of FinGuru India.

FinGuru India – Core Services

Company Registration & Setup

Fast-track registrations for Pvt Ltd,LLP, OPC, Sole Proprietorship, and foreign-owned entities.

FDI & Foreign Business Entry

End-to-end guidance for international companies establishing a presence in India.

Accounting, Bookkeeping & GST

Monthly books, reconciliations, tax returns, GST filings, and financial statements.

HR, Payroll & Employee Compliance

Salary structuring, payroll processing, PF/ESI registration, and HR documentation.

Virtual CFO Services

Cash flow management, financial projections, investor reporting, and strategic planning.

Fundraising & Startup Advisory

Financial modelling, due diligence, compliance, and investor-ready documentation.

Trademark & Legal Services

Legal agreements, trademark registration, and compliance documentation.

Offer August Special

Valid till 17th August

  • 15% OFF on Company Registration (all services)
  • 50% OFF on HR, Payroll, Accounting, Bookkeeping & Taxation services for the first 6 months

Get your first 6 months of core financial services absolutely FREE when you register your company with us during this limited-time offer!

This limited-time offer is ideal for anyone starting or scaling a business and looking for structured, expert-backed financial operations from the beginning.

This offer makes it easier to set up properly and get real financial systems in place without overspending.

Email: business@finguruindia.com
Website: www.finguruindia.com
Phone:+91 99991 27022

