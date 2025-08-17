Baker Law Group Offers Full-Service Estate Planning and Probate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC, a respected Colorado law firm, is proud to provide comprehensive estate planning and probate services for residents of Colorado Springs and surrounding El Paso County communities.

From creating wills and trusts to guiding families through the probate process, the firm’s Colorado Springs attorneys work closely with clients to protect their assets, honor final wishes, and simplify complex legal procedures.

“Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy—it’s for anyone who wants to protect their family and their future,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Colorado Springs office is here to make the process straightforward, accessible, and tailored to each client’s needs.”

Services Offered in Colorado Springs Include:

Wills, trusts, and powers of attorney

Probate representation for executors and heirs

Advance healthcare directives and guardianship planning

Estate dispute resolution and litigation

Business succession and asset protection strategies

Baker Law Group’s Colorado Springs office is located at: 7035 Campus Dr #702, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Appointments are available in person or virtually.

Contact:

Baker Law Group, PLLC – Colorado Springs

Phone: (720) 263-7883

Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com