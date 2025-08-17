Baker Law Group Offers Full-Service Estate Planning and Probate in Colorado Springs

Posted on 2025-08-17 by in Law // 0 Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC, a respected Colorado law firm, is proud to provide comprehensive estate planning and probate services for residents of Colorado Springs and surrounding El Paso County communities.

 

From creating wills and trusts to guiding families through the probate process, the firm’s Colorado Springs attorneys work closely with clients to protect their assets, honor final wishes, and simplify complex legal procedures.

 

“Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy—it’s for anyone who wants to protect their family and their future,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Colorado Springs office is here to make the process straightforward, accessible, and tailored to each client’s needs.”

 

Services Offered in Colorado Springs Include:

 

  • Wills, trusts, and powers of attorney
  • Probate representation for executors and heirs
  • Advance healthcare directives and guardianship planning
  • Estate dispute resolution and litigation
  • Business succession and asset protection strategies

 

Baker Law Group’s Colorado Springs office is located at: 7035 Campus Dr #702, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Appointments are available in person or virtually.

 

Contact:
Baker Law Group, PLLC – Colorado Springs
Phone: (720) 263-7883
Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution