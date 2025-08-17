Roku’s new series “’I’m Not Supposed To Be Here” Captivates in Powerful Premiere

Eddie Blazquez’s Untold 30-Year Saga Dominates Streaming Charts

Posted on 2025-08-17

Im Not Supposed Poster To Be Here _ Eddie Blazquez Im Not Supposed Poster To Be Here _ Eddie Blazquez

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Since its debut, Eddie Blazquez’s four-part docuseries I’m Not Supposed To Be Here has captured audiences and surged up The Roku Channel’s trending charts, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most-watched Spanglish originals. Viewers across the U.S. and beyond have been bingeing the full five-hour series in a single sitting, sparking ongoing conversation across social media and entertainment forums.

More than a music documentary, I’m Not Supposed To Be Here is a raw, unflinching account of Blazquez’s three-decade journey through the Latin music industry. As the outspoken and often controversial frontman of Latin fusion band Toke D Keda, Blazquez pulls no punches, detailing behind-the-scenes battles, industry sabotage, and deeply personal moments that shaped his career.

The series has earned critical praise for its honesty, pacing, and emotional depth, with early reviewers calling it “addictive, revealing, and impossible to ignore.”

The docuseries, now a 400-page memoir, revisits pivotal chapters in Blazquez’s life — from high-profile collaborations with Ricky Martin and Willie Colón, to controversial encounters with powerful executives, and international performances spanning Russia, Singapore, Sweden, and beyond.

Since its premiere, I’m Not Supposed To Be Here has not only boosted Roku’s streaming numbers but cemented Eddie Blazquez as one of the most talked-about figures in Latin entertainment this year.

I’m Not Supposed To Be Here is now streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Your all-access pass to the chaos is now streaming — and clearly, people can’t look away.

 

