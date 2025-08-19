Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market 2030: Transforming Animal Care

The global veterinary reference laboratory market was valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. This strong growth trajectory is driven by rising pet ownership, increased adoption of pet insurance, higher spending on animal health, advancements in veterinary medicine, and growing demand for specialized diagnostic procedures such as PCR testing.

The increasing trend in the adoption of companion animals—particularly dogs and cats—has significantly contributed to the development of the veterinary reference laboratory market. Pet owners are becoming more proactive about animal health, leading to increased demand for diagnostic services. This shift toward preventive animal healthcare has resulted in higher spending on routine and advanced testing, fueling growth in veterinary laboratory services. The advancement in veterinary treatments also supports the need for precise diagnostics, allowing veterinarians to design targeted treatment plans.

Technological innovations such as portable diagnostic tools and mobile applications are reshaping veterinary diagnostics by improving accessibility and efficiency. Point-of-care equipment now enables veterinarians to conduct essential tests—including blood biochemistry, hematology, and infection screening—directly in the clinic or in the field. This convenience is contributing to the rising demand for specialized services from veterinary reference laboratories.

Additionally, there is a growing need for advanced diagnostic procedures like PCR testing and rapid testing, which allow for early and accurate disease detection. Veterinary reference laboratories are well-equipped to deliver these services, positioning them as essential components of the animal healthcare ecosystem. As a result, the market is expected to maintain its momentum, driven by innovation, growing pet healthcare awareness, and the rising sophistication of veterinary care.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America led the global veterinary reference laboratory market in 2023, accounting for a 44.4% revenue share. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and favorable regulatory conditions that support the expansion of veterinary diagnostics.

The United States alone represented 85.6% of North America’s market in 2023, supported by a high rate of pet ownership—66% of households owned pets as of 2024, according to Forbes.

By animal type, the companion animals segment was dominant, contributing 64.3% of total market revenue in 2023. The increasing demand for preventive care and advanced treatments among pet owners is boosting the need for laboratory diagnostics focused on dogs, cats, birds, and exotic animals.

By application, the clinical pathology segment led the market in 2023 with a 30.5% revenue share. This includes analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids to detect conditions such as infections, cancers, metabolic disorders, and anemia.

By technology, clinical chemistry held the largest share at 36.7% in 2023, thanks to its accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness. This segment is widely used in preventive care and benefits from partnerships with veterinary clinics and compliance with industry regulations.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size : USD 4.33 Billion

: USD 4.33 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 8.80 Billion

: USD 8.80 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 10.9%

: 10.9% Top Region in 2023 : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Veterinary Reference Laboratory Companies:

Leading companies in this market are expanding their global reach and investing in innovation through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. These firms play a pivotal role in shaping market trends and improving diagnostic capabilities in animal health.

Prominent companies include:

IDEXX

Mars, Incorporated

GD

Greencross Vets

Gribbles Veterinary Pathology

Zoetis

Neogen Corporation

ProtaTek International, Inc.

Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health)

IDEXX, for example, offers a wide array of diagnostic solutions for livestock, poultry, and companion animals, including lab analyzers, imaging, and software. Similarly, Mars, Incorporated’s veterinary division supports a broad range of diagnostic services aimed at improving animal care.

Conclusion:

The global veterinary reference laboratory market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising pet ownership, increased spending on animal health, and the development of advanced diagnostic technologies. With the market expected to nearly double from USD 4.33 billion in 2023 to USD 8.80 billion by 2030, and a strong CAGR of 10.9%, the sector is evolving quickly. Key factors such as demand for precise diagnostic testing (like PCR), advancements in veterinary medicine, and the widespread adoption of preventive healthcare are solidifying the role of reference laboratories in modern animal care. Regions like North America continue to dominate, but Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth market, indicating global expansion opportunities for both established and emerging players.