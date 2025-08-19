Metagenomics Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Clinical Research

The global metagenomics market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 4.82 billion by 2030. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.52% from 2024 to 2030. One of the key drivers behind this growth is the declining cost of sequencing, which has paved the way for the broader adoption of metagenomics across various applications. As a result, numerous national and international genome projects have been initiated in recent years to harness the potential of this technology.

Strategic efforts by research institutions and companies to innovate and improve metagenomics technologies are expected to support this upward trajectory. For instance, in April 2023, Pattern Ag introduced the most comprehensive single ecosystem database using metagenomics, aiming to create a global soil microbiome map to enhance agrogenomics research.

The primary growth catalyst for the metagenomics market is the decline in sequencing costs, making the technology accessible for both research and commercial purposes. Advanced sequencing technologies like Drop-Seq have enabled efficient whole-genome sequencing of numerous cells at a lower cost. Similarly, reductions in computational expenses and improvements in targeted sequence analysis have made metagenomic research more financially feasible.

The increasing interest in novel biomolecule discovery is also spurring market growth. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing services priced as low as USD 99 have emerged, illustrating the field’s expanding accessibility. As sequencing becomes more affordable, its adoption in research, diagnostics, and industrial applications continues to grow.

Metagenomics has rapidly gained traction, becoming a key driver of innovation comparable to the impact genetics had in the 20th century. Continuous technological progress, including better DNA isolation techniques, optimized cloning methods, and advanced microbial screening strategies, has made metagenomic analysis more practical—even in harsh environments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2023, accounting for a 40.26% revenue share.

The U.S. market is projected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

In terms of products, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share, contributing over 61.48% of the revenue in 2023.

By application, the environmental segment dominated with a 25.02% revenue share.

Among workflow categories, the sequencing segment was the largest, representing 53.39% of the market revenue in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Metagenomics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.03 Billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 4.82 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 13.52%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Metagenomics Company Insights

Leading companies are focusing on product approvals and geographic expansion to enhance their market presence. Many firms are acquiring smaller players to expand their capabilities, diversify their product offerings, and strengthen competitive advantages. This consolidation trend is shaping the future of the metagenomics industry.

Major Market Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global metagenomics market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by decreasing sequencing and computational costs, increased demand for biomolecular discoveries, and substantial technological innovations. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, strategic investments and advancements in bioinformatics are expected to sustain this momentum. As metagenomics continues to unlock new insights across healthcare, environmental sciences, and industrial applications, it is poised to become a cornerstone of modern biological research and diagnostics.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com/