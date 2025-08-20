Ethnic Food Market 2030: Health Trends in Global Dishes

The global ethnic food market was valued at USD 48.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 78.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing multiculturalism and globalization. As people from diverse ethnic backgrounds migrate and settle across the world, they introduce their culinary traditions, significantly influencing local food offerings and making ethnic cuisine more accessible to a wider consumer base.

Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are more inclined to explore diverse food experiences and try new flavors. Their openness to global tastes has accelerated the demand for authentic ethnic foods. Many ethnic cuisines, such as Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Asian, are based on natural, wholesome ingredients—including vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains—making them attractive choices for those pursuing health-focused diets. Furthermore, the growing interest in plant-based lifestyles, including vegetarianism and veganism, is encouraging greater consumption of ethnic dishes that align with these dietary preferences.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce and online food delivery services also plays a vital role in market growth. Consumers are increasingly turning to digital platforms to access ethnic food products and meals, especially those that may not be readily available in local stores. This digital transformation has enabled smaller ethnic food businesses and restaurants to expand their reach and attract a global customer base. Additionally, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify this trend, as visually appealing dishes gain viral popularity and influence consumer behavior.

Growing consumer awareness around sustainability and ethical sourcing is also reshaping the ethnic food market. Shoppers are more inclined to support brands that emphasize environmentally responsible practices and fair-trade sourcing. In the ethnic food space, this has led to a blend of traditional recipes with modern sustainability efforts, offering new value propositions to eco-conscious consumers.

Convenience is another major factor redefining the ethnic food landscape. With busy lifestyles becoming the norm, ready-to-eat meals, meal kits, and grocery store-ready ethnic foods are in high demand. Brands are meeting this need with frozen meals, spice blends, and cooking sauces that help consumers prepare authentic global dishes with minimal effort. This combination of convenience and flavor exploration reflects the evolving nature of the market and supports continued growth in ethnic food consumption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ethnic Food Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Type Insights

In 2024, the ethnic Chinese food segment accounted for 36.7% of global revenue, reflecting widespread consumer interest in diverse culinary traditions. Migrant communities often retain strong cultural food practices, contributing to demand for authentic Chinese cuisine. Media exposure, such as cooking shows and social platforms, has further enhanced the popularity of traditional and fusion Chinese dishes. Items like bao buns and dumplings, often featured in street food culture, have become particularly appealing to younger audiences. Brands are also innovating by merging traditional Chinese flavors with modern health trends to reach a broader customer base.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for over 32.1% of global revenue.

held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for of global revenue. The U.S. ethnic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030 .

is projected to grow at a . By type, Chinese ethnic food dominated with a 36.7% share of global revenue in 2024.

dominated with a of global revenue in 2024. By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 36.5% of global sales in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 48.6 Billion

USD 48.6 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 78.1 Billion

USD 78.1 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.3%

8.3% Largest Market (2024): Europe

Europe Fastest Growing Region: Middle East & Africa

Company Insights

The ethnic food market has experienced substantial growth due to rising globalization, cultural exchange, and consumer demand for diverse culinary experiences. Leading companies such as Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills, Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., McCormick & Company Inc., and others have expanded their market presence by developing products tailored to regional preferences and leveraging R&D investments to offer healthier, more convenient versions of traditional ethnic dishes.

These companies are also expanding into emerging markets—particularly in Asia and Africa—to tap into rising disposable incomes and growing interest in ethnic foods. Mergers and acquisitions play a strategic role in expanding product lines and geographic presence. For instance, General Mills has acquired multiple regional ethnic food brands, strengthening its market position and enabling localized marketing strategies.

Strategic partnerships with local producers and restaurants have also helped companies ensure product authenticity, enhance trust, and improve their competitive edge. As the market continues to mature, innovation, strategic collaboration, and geographic expansion will remain key to maintaining and increasing market share.

Leading Companies in the Ethnic Food Market:

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Orkla ASA

ARYZTA AG

Paulig Group

The Spice Tailor

Asli Fine Foods

TRS Group

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global ethnic food market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by increasing globalization, evolving consumer preferences, and a rising appetite for diverse and authentic culinary experiences. Younger generations are actively seeking global flavors, while health-conscious and sustainability-minded consumers are driving demand for natural, plant-based, and ethically sourced options. The rise of e-commerce, meal convenience trends, and social media influence further accelerate market adoption.

With Europe currently leading in market share and the Middle East & Africa emerging as the fastest-growing region, ethnic food is no longer a niche—it’s a global movement. Companies that combine authenticity with innovation, sustainability, and convenience are well-positioned to thrive in this dynamic and culturally rich segment.