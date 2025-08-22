Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Driven by Rising Vector-Borne Diseases

The global mosquito repellent candles market size was valued at USD 46.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases worldwide and the increasing preference for plant-based products are driving the popularity of mosquito repellent candles.

The hospitality sector’s zero-tolerance policy towards pests and mosquitoes significantly contributes to market demand. Additionally, the rising trend of incorporating essential and scented oils in candles enhances their appeal by creating a pleasant atmosphere.

Mosquito repellent candles, often made from soya or beeswax, are considered safer compared to traditional coils that may cause respiratory issues. They are commonly used in outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, and river outings. Furthermore, stringent public health measures against mosquito-borne diseases like Zika virus, West Nile virus, chikungunya, and dengue have boosted the use of repellent candles as supplementary preventive tools alongside fumigation and fogging practices.

However, the use of citronella-based candles, one of the most popular variants, comes with limitations. Citronella extracts can be toxic to indoor air and may cause allergic reactions with prolonged exposure. They are not pet-friendly, potentially leading to skin irritation or health issues in animals. Overuse may trigger breathing problems in pets, and they pose a fire hazard if placed near flammable materials. These factors may restrict adoption in certain regions, though demand persists due to their effectiveness as a preventive measure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Regional Share: North America dominated the mosquito repellent candles market with a revenue share of 36.9% in 2023.
  • By Product Segment: Tea lights are the fastest-growing category, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
  • By Wax Type: Soywax held the largest market share of 56.2% in 2023.
  • By Distribution Channel: Offline channels accounted for the majority share, contributing 78.2% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 46.0 Million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 61.9 Million
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 3.4%
  • North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Key Company Insights

  • The mosquito repellent candles market features several prominent players, including Murphy’s Naturals, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., The Coleman Company, Inc., and La Jolie Muse. These companies are focused on expanding their customer base and strengthening their competitive positions through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.
  • Murphy’s Naturals, Inc. specializes in plant-based insect-repellent products and, in June 2023, launched a refillable mosquito repellent candle with a sustainable design available in stoneware vessels in cloud white, stone gray, and forest green.
  • The Coleman Company, Inc. is recognized for its outdoor insect-repellent products, offering recyclable candles in various scents.

Leading Companies in the Market

  • Murphy’s Naturals, Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • The Coleman Company, Inc.
  • La Jolie Muse
  • Just Makes Scents Candles & Gifts
  • com
  • Llovefevertree
  • Changrin Valley Soap & Salve
  • Focus Technology Co. Ltd

Conclusion

The mosquito repellent candles market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases and the demand for eco-friendly, plant-based alternatives. Although limitations associated with citronella-based products may pose challenges, innovations such as sustainable designs, scented variations, and safer wax compositions are expanding market opportunities. With strong adoption in regions like North America and continued advancements by key players, mosquito repellent candles are expected to remain an important preventive solution for households, outdoor enthusiasts, and the hospitality sector in the coming years.

