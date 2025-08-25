Autotroph iGaming Introduces Casino Aggregator Service to Simplify Online Gaming Operations

Dubai, UAE, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Autotroph iGaming, a global provider of iGaming solutions, today announced the launch of its Casino Aggregator Service , a game-changing solution designed to streamline online casino operations for operators worldwide.

The new aggregator platform allows gaming businesses to access a vast library of casino games, slots, live dealer titles, and virtual games from top providers through a single integration. This eliminates the need for multiple contracts and technical setups, enabling operators to save time, reduce costs, and deliver more choices to their players.

“Operators face the challenge of integrating content from dozens of providers, which often slows down their launch,” said Jay Patel, CEO of Autotroph iGaming. “Our Casino Aggregator Service solves this by bringing everything together into one seamless platform, making it faster and easier to compete in the global market.”

Key Features of the Casino Aggregator Service:

Access to thousands of games from leading global providers.

One-time integration with ongoing content updates.

Flexible API for smooth compatibility with existing platforms.

Cost-effective solution reducing multiple vendor contracts.

Scalable service suitable for startups and established operators alike.

With this service, Autotroph iGaming empowers operators to focus on growth and player engagement instead of technical complexities. The aggregator is backed by a dedicated support team ensuring uninterrupted service and regular content updates.

About Autotroph iGaming

Autotroph iGaming is a leading provider of online gaming solutions, offering turnkey platforms, marketing services, regulatory compliance support, and now its new Casino Aggregator Service. The company partners with gaming operators and affiliates worldwide to deliver scalable, innovative, and secure solutions.