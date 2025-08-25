Buycondo.sg Unveils Next-Generation Engine, Listings.sg, Inviting the Community to Shape the Future of Property Search in Singapore

The established platform pioneers a unified ecosystem for all property types, launching Listings.sg in its free pre-launch phase to early adopters.

SINGAPORE, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Buycondo.sg, a trusted name in Singapore’s property market since 2013, today announced the pre-launch of Listings.sg, its next-generation property engine designed to unify Singapore’s residential and commercial listings in one intelligent platform.

With over a decade of experience serving serious homebuyers through its signature free floor plans and innovative Virtual Showroom, Buycondo.sg recognized a larger industry need: a smarter, more connected platform that caters to the entire spectrum of Singapore real estate.

“Our journey with Buycondo.sg gave us a deep understanding of what buyers truly need,” said Gary Lim Lek Boon, Founder of Buycondo.sg and Listings.sg. “We also saw the fragmentation in the market. The ultimate service would be a single, cohesive ecosystem for all property types — and that is the ambition behind Listings.sg.”

Timeline of Milestones

2013 – Buycondo.sg founded, offering free floor plans and unique Virtual Showroom.

2016 – Expanded property resources and attracted a loyal base of well-researched buyers.

2021 – Enhanced platform with property management services led by Gary’s team.

2025 – Launch of Listings.sg, an AI-powered engine unifying residential and commercial listings into one intuitive interface.

Features of Listings.sg

Listings Connect : a breakthrough technology integrating diverse property listings.

AI-Powered Search : delivering smarter, more relevant results for seekers and agents.

Community-Driven Growth : ongoing upgrades shaped by real feedback from early adopters.

Invitation to Co-Create

In its pre-launch phase, Listings.sg is inviting property agents, landlords, buyers, and tenants to join for free. Early adopters will play a key role in shaping the platform’s direction.

“We believe in transparency and partnership,” added Gary. “Your participation will be invaluable as we refine Listings.sg together. This is more than a product launch — it’s the beginning of building Singapore’s most intelligent property ecosystem.”

About Buycondo.sg

Founded in 2013, Buycondo.sg is a client-centric property firm renowned for its extensive library of free floor plans, its Virtual Showroom, and expert property management services. The platform has empowered thousands of buyers with deep insights and seamless ownership experiences.

About Listings.sg

Listings.sg is an AI-powered property platform designed to unify Singapore’s real estate market. Currently in its free pre-launch phase, the platform invites the community to co-create and help shape its future.

Media Contact:

Gary Lim Lek Boon, Founder

enquiry@buycondo.sg

+65 9450 7545

www.buycondo.sg