Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market Driven by Rising Elderly Patient Population

The global myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market size was estimated at USD 2.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. Myelodysplastic syndrome predominantly increases with age, most often occurring after the age of 65. The market growth is largely fueled by the introduction of novel therapeutics.

The primary factors driving the market include the expanding geriatric population, the rising incidences of niche indications, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

According to a report published by the University of Sydney in October 2023, Australia’s elderly population is expected to grow by 22% by 2026. The aging population is a key factor contributing to the prevalence of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are primarily observed in patients over the age of 80, as noted in a National Library of Medicine report published in July 2022. Similarly, the Mayo Foundation highlights that most patients diagnosed with the condition are above 60 years of age. These factors underscore the growing need for advanced treatment alternatives.

Myelodysplastic syndrome progresses into acute myeloid leukemia in nearly 30% of cases, making treatment significantly more expensive. This progression is anticipated to further increase the demand for effective drug therapies. Supportive treatment options such as erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) also contribute to market expansion by offering novel therapeutic approaches.

Regulatory approvals serve as a critical driver for industry growth, as they ensure the safety and effectiveness of new treatments. For instance, in June 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved imetelstat for the treatment of adults with low to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Such approvals not only benefit patients but also encourage research institutes and pharmaceutical companies to innovate better treatment solutions, thereby fueling market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America’s myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.44% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, stem cell transplants dominated the market with a 38.7% share in 2023.

Based on route of administration, the oral route led with 59.5% of the revenue share in 2023.

By end-use, hospitals accounted for the largest market share of 48.6% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.88 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 5.28 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.1%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Company Insights

Several key companies are actively shaping the market landscape through product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships. Leading players include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Amgen Inc. continues to invest in the discovery and development of innovative human therapeutics, including its drug Aranesp, designed to address myelodysplastic syndrome. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a global biopharmaceutical firm headquartered in Japan, also plays a vital role with FDA-approved therapies such as Pevonedistat 1016 and Pevonedistat 5005.

Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Companies

Celgene Corporation (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Pharmaceutical Limited

Onconova Therapeutics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Conclusion

The global myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market is witnessing strong growth driven by the aging population, increasing prevalence of the condition, and the introduction of advanced therapeutic options. Rising FDA approvals, ongoing research, and strategic industry collaborations further enhance the availability of effective treatments. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is set to experience significant expansion, offering both opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and improved healthcare outcomes for patients.

