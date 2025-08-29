Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth Driven by Diabetes Care

The global needle-free drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the increasing demand for convenient glucose monitoring devices are key factors driving market growth.

Traditionally, type 1 diabetes patients relied on needles for glucose monitoring, which was often painful and carried the risk of infections. Needle-free devices provide a painless and safer alternative, resulting in their rapid adoption during the forecast period.

Additionally, technological advancements in drug administration and transportation are significantly contributing to market expansion. For example, in November 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) introduced the PIVO Pro Needle-free Blood Collection Device after receiving clearance from the U.S. FDA.

Government initiatives aimed at reducing the incidence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS are further expected to support market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, around 7% of individuals diagnosed with HIV were attributed to injection drug use (IDU). By minimizing infection risks, needle-free devices offer a safer solution, driving greater acceptance in both developed and developing regions.

Well-developed healthcare infrastructure in developed countries, combined with growing R&D investments by governments and pharmaceutical companies for managing diabetes and chronic pain cases, is further bolstering the market outlook.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest share of 43.4% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

By technology, the jet injectors segment accounted for the largest share of 29.2% in 2023.

By application, insulin delivery held the highest revenue share of 33.6% in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.2 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 21.6 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.5%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing regional market

Key Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Company Insights

The needle-free drug delivery devices market is moderately fragmented, with several small and large players competing globally. Leading companies, including PenJet, PharmaJet, 3M, and others, are adopting strategies such as product launches, regional expansions, partnerships, and distribution agreements to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, PenJet focuses on cost-effective and painless needle-free injection devices and offers a broad product portfolio featuring advanced injection technology.

Leading Companies in the Market:

PenJet

Zealand Pharma

UCB S.A.

PharmaJet

3M

Verdict Media Limited

INJEX Pharma AG

Antares Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc.

Crossject SA

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The needle-free drug delivery devices market is poised for significant growth due to increasing diabetes prevalence, rising awareness about painless and infection-free treatment options, and continuous technological innovations. Strong support from government initiatives, coupled with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, is expected to accelerate adoption worldwide. With major players focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations, the market is likely to witness substantial opportunities over the forecast period.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com