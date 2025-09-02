Lucintel Forecasts the Global Anti Ozone Wax Market to reach is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anti ozone wax market looks promising with opportunities in the tyres, technical rubber, and footwear markets. The global anti ozone wax market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand across a range of end-use sectors for protective coatings, increasing consumer demand for reliable and high-quality cars combined with rising auto production, and expanding global construction activity.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in anti ozone wax market to 2030 by type (high temperature and medium temperature), application (tyres, technical rubber, footwear, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, high temperature is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period because the anti-ozone wax is usually applied at a higher temperature to provide protection against ozone, and this helps the wax adhere properly with the rubber, offering improved protection against ozone damage.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial manufacturing sector exists in nations like China and India, producing a wide range of rubber products, and these goods need to be shielded from ozone depletion.

Repsol, IGI, Kiapolymer, SER Wax, SQI Wax, Paramelt, WME Chemicals are the major suppliers in the anti ozone wax market.

