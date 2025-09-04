Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market grows with rising maternal health awareness

The global non invasive prenatal testing market reached an estimated USD 4.21 billion in 2023 and is poised to nearly double to USD 8.16 billion by 2030 reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 10.06 percent between 2024 and 2030. This expansion is propelled by growing demand for NIPT solutions improving reimbursement mechanisms and a surge in strategic collaborations and licensing partnerships across the industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023 accounting for 42.08 percent of global revenue

Within gestation periods the 13-24 weeks segment dominated with a 51.5 percent share in 2023

On the technology front next-generation sequencing led with its highest share at 29.8 percent in 2023

Market Size & Forecast

In 2023 the market size stood at USD 4.21 billion and is forecast to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2030 achieving a CAGR of 10.06 percent over 2024–2030

North America remains the largest regional market while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace

The rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is expected to further catalyse growth

The COVID-19 pandemic caused some disruption but market players maintained communication with regulatory bodies to mitigate supply chain issues

Opportunities are particularly strong in China which has approximately 14.65 million annual births and increasing numbers of high-risk pregnancies and in India where genetic disorders occur in 1 in 166 newborns and Down syndrome affects 1 in 800 births resulting in about 32 000 cases annually

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The NIPT market is anchored by a handful of leaders including Sequenom Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics) Natera LabCorp BGI Genomics Quest Diagnostics Illumina and Berry Genomics

These players continue to shape the market through technological leadership innovation and strategic alliances

Key Companies List

Sequenom

Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics)

Natera

LabCorp

BGI Genomics

Quest Diagnostics

Illumina

Berry Genomics

Conclusion

The global non invasive prenatal testing market is undergoing transformative expansion with nearly double growth expected between 2023 and 2030 driven by advanced sequencing technologies widening reimbursement and growing awareness of early noninvasive genetic screening. North America currently commands a dominant share while fast-emerging markets in Asia notably China and India present significant growth opportunities due to high birth rates and genetic disease prevalence. The market remains highly competitive with a core group of established players driving innovation and shaping adoption. As infrastructure and access improve particularly in emerging economies NIPT is poised to become more widely accessible ensuring early detection of chromosomal abnormalities and reinforcing its role as an essential component of prenatal care.

