Tatra Rotalac Launches Powder-Coated Tambour Doors and Strengthens Plastic Extrusion Services in Manchester

Manchester, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Tatra Rotalac Limited, the UK’s leading manufacturer of Tambour doors and Plastic extrusions, is proud to announce the launch of its powder-coated aluminium tambour doors, offering a new level of durability and design flexibility to customers across a wide range of sectors.

Setting New Standards in Shutter and Extrusion Manufacturing

Tatra Rotalac manufactures tambour doors and plastic components used in retail, healthcare, office furniture, kitchens, caravans, boats, and more. The company provides both standard and bespoke solutions, with a strong focus on design precision, quality control, and on-time global delivery.

Now Available – Powder-Coated Aluminium Tambour Doors

A New Era of Customisation

Tatra Rotalac’s aluminium tambour doors and roller shutters are now available with a powder-coated finish in all RAL colours. This new offering allows customers to match their shutters to specific design schemes and industry requirements with greater accuracy and freedom.

Benefits of Powder Coating

The powder-coated finish provides increased resistance to scratches, corrosion, and daily wear. It also enhances the appearance of the shutters with a clean, uniform surface. The result is a high-performance, visually appealing product suitable for commercial and interior use. Powder coating is available at an added cost.

Versatile and Safe Opening Mechanisms

Designed for Real-World Functionality

Tatra Rotalac offers both vertical and side opening shutter systems. These systems are engineered for ease of installation and smooth operation. Each design includes built-in safety features and supports practical use in compact spaces.

Applications Across Industries

These solutions are ideal for NHS hospitals, kitchen storage, retail point-of-sale units, office furniture, motorhomes, and medical cabinets—anywhere secure and space-efficient access is required.

Excellence in Plastic Extrusion

Advanced Capabilities

Tatra Rotalac uses advanced extrusion processes to produce plastic profiles in thermoplastics such as PVC, ABS, HDPE, Polycarbonate, and more. Whether for small-batch or large-scale production, the company can deliver profiles tailored to industry specifications.

Quality From Start to Finish

With full in-house tooling, inkjet printing, cutting, and punching capabilities, Tatra Rotalac ensures every part is fully finished and production-ready. Rigorous quality control checks at every stage guarantee surface integrity, shape accuracy, and material consistency.

End-to-End Product Development and Support

Customer-Centric Approach

From initial design consultation to final production, Tatra Rotalac works closely with clients to ensure that every requirement is met. Custom prototypes, technical drawings, and expert recommendations are all part of the service.

Dedicated Expert Team

With decades of experience, the team brings deep knowledge in material science, manufacturing processes, and design integration. Their consultative support helps clients create products that meet commercial, industrial, or technical goals.

Get in Touch with Tatra Rotalac Today

Discuss Your Shutter or Extrusion Requirements

To determine the best shutter or extrusion solution for your needs, Tatra Rotalac’s team is ready to assist. Please provide information such as internal height, width, depth, or required colour.

Contact Information

Tatra Rotalac Limited

Phone: 0 161 946 9460

Location: Manchester, UK

