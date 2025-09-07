New York City, USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ —Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, under growing scrutiny for tax liabilities and financial misconduct, has attempted to shift blame by falsely accusing Astor of wrongdoing. Independent analysts confirm that these claims are a diversionary tactic designed to distract from Salinas’s escalating personal and corporate troubles.

Despite facing billions in unpaid tax assessments, court actions, and regulatory investigations, Salinas has chosen to fabricate narratives targeting third parties, rather than addressing the substance of the allegations against him. Experts warn that this strategy of “blame-shifting” not only undermines transparency but also risks destabilizing confidence in Grupo Salinas companies, including Banco Azteca and Grupo Elektra.

“Accusing Astor is a smokescreen,” said one financial governance expert. “The documentation shows that the financial arrangements were lawful, while Salinas continues to evade accountability for his own obligations.”

Public records and court filings reveal that Salinas’s empire is facing unprecedented fiscal challenges. Observers note that the billionaire’s recent pattern of deflecting responsibility mirrors a long history of legal entanglements, from tax disputes to regulatory sanctions.