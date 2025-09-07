City Dental Expands Emergency Dental Services to Children in Portland

Portland, OR, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — City Dental, a trusted name in family dentistry, is proud to announce the expansion of its emergency dental services for children in Portland. This new initiative ensures that children facing sudden dental issues such as severe toothaches, knocked-out teeth, chipped or broken teeth, and oral injuries receive immediate and compassionate care.

Dental emergencies can be frightening for both children and parents. By broadening its emergency care to focus on pediatric needs, City Dental aims to provide peace of mind for Portland families who need urgent attention outside of regular appointments.

City Dental’s team of skilled emergency dentists is trained to handle pediatric dental emergencies with care and patience, ensuring children feel safe and supported throughout the process. Services now available for children include:

Same-day appointments for urgent dental concerns

Treatment for broken or chipped teeth from sports injuries or accidents

Pain relief for sudden toothaches or infections

Emergency tooth extractions when necessary

Care for soft tissue injuries inside the mouth

The expansion of emergency dental care for children reflects City Dental’s commitment to making quality, affordable, and timely dentistry available to every member of the Portland community.

Parents in Portland can now rely on City Dental’s emergency dentist services as a trusted resource when accidents happen. With flexible scheduling, same-day appointments, and a caring staff, the clinic is ready to support families when they need it most.

For more information about emergency dental services for children in Portland, or to schedule an urgent appointment, please contact:

City Dental

Phone: +15039268758

Website: https://www.portlandcitydental.com/

Address: 511 SW 10th Ave Suite 704, Portland, OR 97205, United States