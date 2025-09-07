Navratri Garba 2025 In Cincinnati, Chicago, Los Angeles & NJ

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Navratri is right around the corner. This is the best time of the year filled with nights of music, dance, and celebration. It brings so much color and life into the air, from the Dandiya to the music of the Garba. Communities across the United States are gearing up to come together dressed in traditional attire, dancing in circles to the music of our culture, while honoring the tradition and devotion.

This year, Navratri 2025 in the USA is packed with incredible events featuring some of the biggest names in Garba and Dandiya like Sagar Patel, Jignesh Barot, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Purva Mantri, Aishwarya Majmudar, Hariom Gadhavi, Rani Kohenur, Riddhi & Bhoomi Panchal, Ishani Dave Garba, Sanjay More, Rakesh Barot, and Trusha Rami. There is something special waiting for you whether you are in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Tampa. Here is a list of the must-go Navratri events that will make your evenings lively and enjoyable!

1. Sagar Patel Live In Tampa, Florida – Rame Gujarat



Are you ready, Tampa? Experience the most spectacular garba in Tampa as Sagar Patel makes the trip straight to your city with his energetic music and Gujarati vibes. Get ready for a night of nonstop dancing, sparkling outfits and exciting garba beats!

Date: September 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EDT

Venue: Indian Cultural Center, 5511 Lynn Rd, Tampa, FL

2. Sagar Patel Live In Cincinnati

Cincinnati, your Navratri just became more vibrant! Get ready for the ultimate Cincinnati Garba as Sagar Patel’s garba songs and high energy make the city dance. This one’s going to be pure magic!

Date: September 6, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Tri State Umiyadham, West Chester, OH

3. Chicago Garba Night 2025 With Jignesh Barot

You’ll feel the energy of the dance floor when Jignesh Barot is on stage! Chicago Garba 2025 is set to happen! Schaumburg is going to be dancing with folk music, energetic beats, and Garba galore! Celebrate Navratri at this event.

Date: September 6, 2025

Time: Doors open 6:30 PM CST | Garba 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL

4. Dandiya With Purva Mantri (Los Angeles)

LA, get ready for an exciting celebration! Experience the best Garba events in Los Angeles as Purva Mantri makes it a thrilling evening by mixing Garba magic with Bollywood style. Lights, music, and fun galore…this celebration will not be one to miss!

Date: September 6, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM PDT

Venue: Cerritos College, Norwalk, CA

5. Chicago Dandiya Night 2025 With Kirtidan Gadhvi

The King of Dandiya is here! Kirtidan Gadhvi’s soulful voice and endless energy will turn Naperville into a Garba paradise. Don’t miss one of the most exciting Chicago Garba events — get ready to clap, twirl, and dance the night away.

Date: September 12, 2025

Time: Doors open 7:30 PM CST | Dandiya 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Venue: The Matrix Club, Naperville, IL

6. Trusha Rami Live Garba Night – Cincinnati

Cincinnati, it’s your turn again! Trusha Rami is bringing her graceful yet powerful Garba beats to town, making this one of the most exciting nights of Garba in Cincinnati. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves to celebrate Navratri with joy.

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Tri State Umiyadham, West Chester, OH

7. Garba 2025 With Hariom Gadhavi & Rani Kohenur (Central Illinois)

Double the talent, double the fun! Hariom Gadhavi and Rani Kohenur are teaming up to give Central Illinois a Garba night packed with tradition, energy, and pure celebration.

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Kingsley Junior High School, 303 Kingsley St, Normal, IL

8. Aishwarya Majmudar Garba (Los Angeles)

Brace yourself Los Angeles; Aishwarya Majmudar’s captivating voice and lively essence will transform Los Angeles Garba into an evening that will not be forgotten. Experience joy, culture, and magic under the California skies as the city comes together to celebrate Navratri in unity with joy, culture, and passion that cannot be replicated. This night will bring you everything from soothing music, to Garba beats weaving its way into your soul, bringing together families, friends, and every Garba lover, in a night to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM PDT

Venue: Cerritos College, Norwalk, CA

9. Dilliwala Events Presents Raas Garba (Costa Mesa, California)

Costa Mesa, it’s time to shine! Dilliwala Events is bringing you a Raas Garba night packed with traditional beats, dazzling outfits, and non-stop dancing. A festival of colors, music, and joy awaits! So if you are searching for garba in Los Angeles, look no further than Endless Event.

Date: September 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM PDT onwards

Venue: Fete The Venue, 3101 Red Hill Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA

10. Garba Magic Nights – Dance With Riddhi & Bhoomi Panchal (Cincinnati)

Riddhi Vyas & Bhoomi Panchal are bringing pure Garba magic to Cincinnati! Their energy, rhythm, and charm guarantee two unforgettable nights of festive dancing and celebration — don’t miss one of the most vibrant West Chester events. This is Navratri at its best!

Date: September 26–27, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Tri State Umiyadham, West Chester, OH

Final Thoughts



Navratri 2025 is going to be larger than life and more colorful than before! From Tampa to Cincinnati, Los Angeles to Chicago, communities throughout the country are coming together to celebrate in dance, color, and tradition. Let’s not miss the opportunity to engage in this incredible celebration of culture, joy, and community! Save the date, spread the word, and join in the Navratri celebrations at the most exciting Garba events in the USA this year. Reserve your tickets on Endless Event and join the amazing Navratri celebrations!