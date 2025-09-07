UnusualDigital Opens WordPress Website Maintenance Services Beyond its Clients

Bhopal, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — UnusualDigital, the boutique website and SEO agency known for building premium digital presence for coaches and personal brands, announced its dedicated WordPress Website Maintenance Services for all WordPress website owners. The agency earlier offered this service only to its own website design clients, but the demand for reliable website care has now opened the door for a wider global audience.

The agency introduced two annual plans for wordpress maintenance packages with pricing valid until October 2026. The Basic Security Plan at ₹15,000 per year protects websites from malware and hacking attempts, while keeping the website updated with the latest WordPress versions and features. The Upgraded Maintenance Plan at ₹25,000 per year adds three to four content updates with text and images, helping business owners keep their websites fresh and relevant.

UnusualDigital designed these two wordpress care plans to serve coaches, personal brands and small businesses who rely on their websites as their main professional identity and source of leads. By combining security with timely updates and dependable execution, the agency ensures that clients never lose focus on their core work.

Clients already using the service speak to its impact.

Gurgaon-based Parenting Coach and Founder of Jina, Kavita Yadav said, “Their quick response time, clear communication, and speed of execution have truly stood out. What I appreciate most is how well they understand client needs and translate them into action, efficiently and professionally. Their structured monthly maintenance plan, complete with timely updates and proactive follow-ups, lets me focus on my core work without worrying about the backend. Thank you, Team UnusualDigital, for giving me digital peace of mind.”

Aparna Ponappa, Trainer and Founder of REDDNetwork, added, “A team with fabulous response time. Whenever we are in any kind of need, you folks really rally. Execution speed, you are never meter down. This gives me and my team a feeling of security. Our website is our calling card and you are super fast in executing anything that makes us better.”

The wordpress support packages and service by Unusual Digital stands out for its structured and clear communication, lightning-fast response, fair pricing, and high accountability for website safety. It covers only WordPress websites at present.

More information about the Website Security and Maintenance Service is available at https://unusualdigital.com/services/website-maintenance/. Email the UnusualDigital at wow@unusualdigital.com for any questions.

About UnusualDigital

UnusualDigital is a boutique website design and SEO agency that helps coaches, consultants, and personal brands build strong and authoritative online presence. Led by an Ace strategist and entrepreneur Aditya Shrivastava and India’s leading business mentor Sunita Biddu, the team Unusual Digital has helped several coaches from multiple niches. The agency brings strategic thinking, clean execution, and long-term digital value to its clients. Its services include wordpress website design, SEO, social media advertising and Google ads along with ongoing digital management, giving business owners the confidence that their websites remain secure, updated, and impactful while they focus on what they do best.

Contact Details:

Aditya Shrivastava, Sunita Biddu

Unusual Digital

+91 98102 53585

https://unusualdigital.com/

wow@unusualdigital.com