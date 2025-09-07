New Delhi, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital marketing agency based in New Delhi, has announced the expansion of its services to include affordable AI SEO solutions for small businesses. The company is positioning itself as a trusted LLM/AI SEO optimization agency in India, offering cutting-edge strategies that help businesses stay ahead in AI-driven search results.

With Google, Bing, and emerging AI-powered platforms now prioritizing structured, context-rich content, Samyak Online focuses on semantic SEO services, programmatic SEO services in India, and voice search SEO to make businesses AI-ready. Their approach ensures websites are optimized not just for traditional search engines but also for mobile-first indexing and generative AI search engines like SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

Key AI SEO Services Offered by Samyak Online:

Affordable AI SEO for small businesses – Budget-friendly packages designed to increase visibility in AI-powered search.

– Budget-friendly packages designed to increase visibility in AI-powered search. LLM SEO optimization services in India – Strategies built for large language models to get brands cited in AI-generated answers.

– Strategies built for large language models to get brands cited in AI-generated answers. Semantic SEO and entity-based SEO – Structuring content with schema, knowledge graph, and entity optimization.

– Structuring content with schema, knowledge graph, and entity optimization. Programmatic SEO campaigns in India – Automated page creation for large-scale websites targeting multiple search queries.

– Automated page creation for large-scale websites targeting multiple search queries. Voice Search SEO and mobile-first optimization– Optimizing for conversational queries and improving mobile search performance.

“AI has changed the way people search, and small businesses need SEO strategies that work in this new environment,” said Subhash Jain, Managing Director at Samyak Online. “Our services are designed to make businesses visible across AI-powered search results, semantic search, and voice-based queries, while keeping costs affordable.”

Samyak Online has over 20 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing, serving clients across India, the US, and Europe. By combining AI SEO, semantic SEO, and programmatic SEO services, the agency provides comprehensive strategies that help businesses grow traffic, improve conversions, and stay competitive in AI-driven search.

About Samyak Online

Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, SMO, and eCommerce marketing. The company has built a reputation for delivering measurable results with innovative SEO strategies, including AI SEO, voice search optimization, and mobile-first solutions.

