Modern Pichwai Brings Contemporary Pichwai Art Online with E-Commerce Launch

Gandhinagar, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Modern Pichwai, a newly launched digital initiative, has introduced an online platform dedicated to making contemporary Pichwai art more accessible to a broader audience. The website, modernpichwai.com, marks a step forward in bringing centuries-old traditional Pichwai art into the digital and e-commerce space.

At present, the platform offers Pichwai (or Pichvai) wall art as its primary product range. Each artwork available on the website draws from traditional Pichwai motifs, known for their depictions of Lord Krishna, nature, and symbolic patterns, while being presented in a modern, digital format. This approach enables art enthusiasts and collectors to browse and purchase pieces directly online, eliminating the need to visit galleries or exhibitions.

In addition to the current offerings, Modern Pichwai has confirmed that it will soon expand its portfolio to include fridge magnets, badges, and vinyl wall decals. These upcoming product lines aim to introduce Pichwai elements in everyday formats, allowing people to experience and display the art form in versatile ways.

Commenting on the launch, Kalpesh Tudiya, Founder of Modern Pichwai, said:

“Our work is best described as contemporary digital Pichwai art. We take elements of the traditional style and present them in modern ways. The website is only the first step, and as we grow, we will continue to add products that reflect the timeless beauty of Pichwai in formats suited to today’s lifestyles and spaces.”

The initiative also reflects how e-commerce is becoming a medium for cultural preservation. By extending access beyond physical exhibitions and galleries, Modern Pichwai makes digital Pichwai art available to broader audiences in a more accessible format. With additional product ranges planned for release in the near future, the platform is expected to further extend the presence of Pichwai art into everyday contexts as well as personal collections.

For more information: https://modernpichwai.com/