New York, USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — As the Halloween season approaches, horror films are once again taking the stage, and one movie that is drawing attention is Cheater. The film won its first award for Best Horror Film at the Pageant Film Festival in 2023, featuring actress Lorena Placeres from the Canary Islands, Spain. In her first-ever role as a villain, Placeres delivered a standout performance, which was widely praised by audiences.

Building Experience in Horror

While Placeres’ first turn as a villain came in Cheater, her background already includes several horror and thriller projects. She played a leading role in the stage musical Día de los Muertos, directed by JD Mata, which brought the Day of the Dead tradition to life through music and drama.

She also appeared in Hot Garbage, a thriller-horror film directed by Mark Galliano. Her character was introduced as innocent, but the story later shows a much darker side. Both projects expanded her range and gave her valuable experience in suspense-driven and psychological roles.

Recognition and Growth

Cheater has recently earned many praises that not only show the strength of the film, but also mark another step forward for actress Placeres in a genre known for being tough on newcomers. With Halloween around the corner, the award remains timely, bringing attention back to a movie that combines suspense, fear, and great performances.

“Our work in horror is about more than scares,” said Lorena Placeres. “It’s about connecting with the audience through stories that feel real, even when they are frightening. I’m proud that Cheater received this honor and excited for what comes next.”

Looking Ahead

As audiences seek out horror titles this season, Cheater stands out as a film worth revisiting. For Placeres, the award at the Pageant Film Festival is not only an award but also a sign of her future projects that push the boundaries of suspense and storytelling. It also showcases her interest in projects that bring together suspense, emotion, and storytelling that stay with viewers long after the film ends.

About Lorena Placeres

Lorena Placeres is an actress from the Canary Islands, Spain, with a diverse background in both stage and film productions. In addition to her film work, she has also performed in stage adaptations, including the theatrical performance of the book Los sueños de otros by Li Pérez. Her work includes notable performances in Día de los Muertos (directed by JD Mata), Hot Garbage (directed by Mark Galliano), and her award-winning role in Cheater, which earned Best Horror Film at the Pageant Film Festival 2023.



