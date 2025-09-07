WebDR Launches “AI Training for Executives” Program—Empowering Leadership with AI in Canada

Helping SMBs Prepare for the AI Future

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Internet & Online, Small Business // 0 Comments

ai-consultant Canada web design Agency

Ottawa, Canada, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — WebDR (www.webdr.ca), a leading provider of AI consultancy in Canada and expert Ottawa web design, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Training for Executives program designed to empower business leaders with actionable, AI-driven leadership skills.

This AI Executive Training program focuses on practical, hands-on learning tailored for senior executives. Participants engage in case studies, live workshops, and strategy simulations that drive immediate business value. With the accelerating demand for digital transformation, WebDR ( Web Doctor ) equips executives with essential AI competencies—from building AI-informed strategies to leading AI-powered teams.

“Executives don’t just need to understand what AI is—they need the confidence to lead their businesses with it,” said the CEO of WebDR. “Our program fills the gap between AI theory and real-world executive decision-making.” The training highlights how AI can streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and fuel innovation.

Anchored in WebDR’s heritage of Ottawa web design excellence, the program blends sleek, user-centered design thinking with advanced AI strategy—a combination that stands out among AI consultant Canada offerings.

Key benefits of the AI Executive Training include:

  • Strategy alignment, enabling leaders to integrate AI into core business models

  • Enhanced decision-making via AI-driven data insights

  • Practical project planning for AI adoption, supported by WebDR’s design and digital capabilities

About Webdr
Founded in Ottawa, WebDR is a full-service digital agency delivering top-tier AI consultant services in CanadaAI Executive Training, and innovative Ottawa web design solutions. Committed to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and design thinking, WebDR continues to drive executive excellence across industries.

Contact:
Email: info@webdr.ca
Phone: +1-613-866-3666
Website: https://www.webdr.ca

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution