North America Opioids Market 2030: Key Players and Their Impact

The North America opioids market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for opioids in the region has grown significantly, driven by various factors such as the need for managing acute and chronic pain, post-surgical pain management, and supporting palliative care. The increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, including cancer-related pain, osteoarthritis, and lower back pain, has further contributed to the market’s expansion. Additionally, factors like the rise in orthopedic diseases, growing disposable incomes, an aging population, and the presence of major pharmaceutical players in the region are supporting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the opioids market, influencing both demand and usage patterns. The pandemic led to heightened stress, anxiety, and emotional distress, which increased the need for pain management, including opioids. This resulted in a sustained or even elevated utilization of opioids during this period. However, the pandemic also disrupted healthcare systems, limiting access to medical services and altering prescribing practices and patient behaviors. Restrictions on elective surgeries, reduced in-person healthcare visits, and a shift to telemedicine resulted in fewer new opioid prescriptions and a reduction in opioid consumption among patients. Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the importance of promoting safe and controlled use of opioid medications, especially for individuals under heightened mental stress. The non-medical use and misuse of opioids remain significant concerns, contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis, characterized by rising addiction rates, overdose incidents, and related fatalities. This has raised awareness about the risks associated with opioid use.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the market, with 95.6% of revenue in 2022. This dominance is largely due to the growing elderly population, the higher prevalence of chronic conditions, and the increasing approval of opioid-based medications to address unmet medical needs in the country.

The pain relief segment, which includes cancer pain, post-operative care, lower back pain, orthopedic pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia, led the market in 2022. The demand for opioids to manage post-operative pain played a major role in the segment’s dominance. Product Segment: The extended-release (ER) or long-acting opioids segment held the largest share of 53.8% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by a strong pipeline of drugs, including hydrocodone bitartrate ER tablets from Purdue Pharma, and the high cost of ER formulations. Additionally, the broader market penetration of pain management and anesthesia drugs is contributing to the segment’s expansion.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 14.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15. 3 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 0.8%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the market are employing strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to expand their reach. For example, in August 2022, Adalvo Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, acquired Onsolis, a branded opioid product from a well-known U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Onsolis is an opioid analgesic used to manage persistent cancer pain in patients who have developed tolerance to other opioid therapies. This acquisition strengthened Adalvo’s opioid portfolio and provided an opportunity for significant growth in the North American market.

Key Players

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Conclusion

The North America opioids market is expected to see moderate growth, primarily driven by the continued need for pain management in patients with chronic conditions. While the demand for opioids remains strong, particularly in the U.S., the opioid crisis and ongoing concerns regarding misuse and addiction are shaping the landscape. The market’s growth is further influenced by the increasing elderly population, higher rates of chronic pain, and the approval of new opioid-based medications. Despite challenges, the market is likely to expand steadily, with long-acting opioid formulations and pain relief treatments continuing to dominate. Additionally, the strategies of key pharmaceutical players, including acquisitions and new product introductions, are expected to support market dynamics in the coming years.