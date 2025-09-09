Offshore Pipeline Market Growth Driven by Energy Demand Expansion

In 2022, the global offshore pipeline market was valued at approximately USD 13.97 billion. By 2030, projections estimate the market to grow to around USD 19.51 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

This expansion is driven primarily by surging global demand for energy—especially oil and natural gas—as offshore pipelines play a critical role in transporting these resources from offshore fields to onshore processing facilities, supporting stable energy supply chains

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional leadership: In 2022, North America held the dominant position with over 45% of revenue share

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to exhibit steady growth over the coming years

Diameter segment: In 2022, pipelines with diameters greater than 24 inches accounted for the largest revenue share, comprising 76.2% of the market

Line type: Transport lines—those linking offshore platforms or facilities to onshore processing plants or refineries—are notably significant as they ensure energy delivery across geographies

Market Size & Forecast

2022 actual market size: USD 13.97 billion

2030 projected size: USD 19.51 billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 4.2%

Regional outlook: North America leads; Asia Pacific is growing steadily

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market features a competitive landscape with numerous global players. Notable companies include SAIPEM SpA, Larsen & Toubro Limited, McDermott International Ltd., Allseas, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Subsea 7, Petrofac Limited, Penspen, Sapura Energy Berhad, and Furgo

According to one recent industry overview, two firms lead in share:

Saipem holds approximately 25% of the market

Subsea 7 commands around 20%

A major development: in 2025, Saipem and Subsea 7 agreed to merge into a single entity, Saipem7. This merged company will boast an order backlog of roughly €43 billion, annual revenues of ~€21 billion, and core earnings surpassing €2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026

This consolidation is anticipated to generate annual cost savings of about €300 million through streamlined operations, fleet optimization, and unified procurement, sales, and marketing

Order a free sample PDF of the Offshore Pipeline Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies List

Saipem (now merging towards Saipem7)

Subsea 7 (merging towards Saipem7)

TechnipFMC plc

McDermott International Ltd.

Allseas Group S.A.

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T)

China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd.

Petrofac Limited

Penspen

Sapura Energy Berhad

Furgo

These companies span global origins—Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East—and range from subsea engineering firms to integrated offshore solution providers

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The offshore pipeline market presents a robust growth trajectory, from a base of USD 13.97 billion in 2022 to an anticipated USD 19.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2%. This expansion is sustained by surging global energy demands and the strategic importance of transporting oil, gas, and refined products from offshore fields. North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is an emerging bright spot. Larger pipelines exceeding 24 inches dominate the market, and transport lines remain essential in logistics.

Key players like Saipem (alongside Subsea 7) exert considerable influence, and their upcoming merger into Saipem7 exemplifies industry consolidation aimed at achieving scale, operational efficiency, and cost savings. The landscape also includes established engineering and construction leaders such as TechnipFMC, McDermott, Allseas, Petrofac, and others, each contributing to innovation and infrastructure deployment. As energy priorities evolve and offshore reserves increasingly come into play, this sector remains a critical enabler of global energy security and industry resilience.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com