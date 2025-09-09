Artemisinic Acid Market 2030: Fighting Malaria in Developing Economies

Global Artemisinic Acid Market Overview

The global artemisinic acid market was valued at USD 699.18 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 975.05 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the high prevalence of malaria, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies, combined with public health initiatives, increased awareness, and ongoing research focused on malaria treatment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the demand for malaria treatment, as healthcare systems prioritized COVID-related cases. However, in March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the need to continue malaria services, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, particularly in malaria-endemic regions in Africa. These efforts likely helped sustain and even increase demand for artemisinic acid during the pandemic and are expected to support continued market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Disease Burden and Treatment Demand

Malaria remains a life-threatening illness with a heavy global burden. According to WHO, in 2021, over 247 million malaria cases were reported worldwide, resulting in more than 619,000 deaths. Notably, over half the global population was at risk. This substantial disease burden is driving the need for newer and more effective treatments, thereby creating significant opportunities for artemisinic acid, a key precursor in the synthesis of artemisinin, the core component of modern malaria therapies.

Public health organizations globally are working to improve access to effective malaria treatments. For instance, as part of its Malaria Elimination initiative in 2021, WHO committed to providing access to malaria diagnosis, prevention, and treatment as part of universal health coverage. These efforts are expected to enhance demand for affordable and effective therapies, including those based on artemisinic acid.

Role of Artemisinic Acid in Malaria Treatment

In malaria-endemic countries, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are the first-line treatment for malaria. Artemisinin is synthesized using artemisinic acid, making the acid essential for drug production. Its cost-effectiveness and high usage further drive demand, especially in low-resource regions where malaria remains prevalent. As a result, the market for artemisinic acid is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Middle East & Africa (MEA) held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 56.89% of global revenue. The region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period. Africa, in particular, faces a significant malaria burden. According to UNICEF, a child under 5 dies from malaria every minute in Africa. Public organizations in MEA are increasingly focused on expanding access to malaria treatments to reduce mortality rates.

Asia Pacific was the second-largest regional market in 2022, with a share of 31.83%. Countries such as India, Pakistan, and Indonesia continue to report high numbers of malaria cases. India alone holds the third-highest malaria burden globally. Regional government and NGO initiatives aimed at reducing this burden are expected to further boost demand for artemisinic acid in the region.

By product type, the antimalarial tablets segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 80.8%. Tablets are widely preferred due to their ease of administration, self-dosing convenience, stability, accurate dosing, and high patient compliance. These advantages have led to increased adoption of tablet formulations in malaria treatment protocols.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2022 Market Size : USD 699.18 Million

: USD 699.18 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 975.05 Million

: USD 975.05 Million CAGR (2023–2030) : 4.24%

: 4.24% Largest Regional Market (2022): Middle East (56.89% share)

Competitive Landscape & Key Players

Market participants are increasingly focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, and expansion into high-demand regions. These strategies aim to expand product portfolios, improve market reach, and meet growing demand.

For example, in May 2020, Rupus Global Limited announced plans to launch around 50 products over the following year in Africa and the UAE, targeting diseases like malaria, cancer, and pain management. These products included artemisinin-based APIs, reinforcing the importance of artemisinic acid in their portfolio and highlighting its growth potential in the region.

Leading Companies in the Global Artemisinic Acid Market:

Sanofi

KPC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Guilin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Calyx Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Shin Poong Pharm Co., Ltd.

Rupus Global Limited

AdvacarePharma

Conclusion

The global artemisinic acid market is poised for steady growth, projected to increase from USD 699.18 million in 2022 to USD 975.05 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.24%. The expansion is fueled by the persistent global burden of malaria, especially in regions like Africa and Asia-Pacific, and reinforced by initiatives from public health organizations aimed at improving access to affordable, effective treatments.

The use of artemisinic acid as a key precursor in producing artemisinin-based combination therapies, which are the first-line treatment for malaria, makes it central to global malaria control efforts. With growing support for eradication programs, favorable health policies, and strong pharmaceutical initiatives, the market is expected to see sustained demand, especially in endemic regions.

Increased focus on cost-effective, high-efficacy treatment options, strategic product expansions by key players, and strong regional efforts to combat malaria will continue to drive the market forward in the coming years.