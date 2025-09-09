Sodium Sulfide Market Growth: Fueling Industrial Advancements

The global sodium sulfide market was valued at USD 518.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 744.11 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market is driven by rising demand from the pulp and paper industry, alongside growing applications in water treatment, leather processing, and textile manufacturing.

Sodium sulfide’s potent reducing properties make it indispensable for processes such as dehairing, bleaching, deinking, and metal recovery. With stricter global environmental regulations, manufacturers are increasingly adopting cleaner production techniques and advanced packaging to minimize leakage and emissions risks, fostering innovation in containment, transportation, and waste management for sulfide-based chemicals.

The market is gaining momentum in emerging economies, where rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth are boosting consumption in key industries. Southeast Asia, in particular, is seeing heightened demand due to expanding textile, pulp, and tanning sectors, creating new opportunities for suppliers and distributors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Region: Asia Pacific led the global sodium sulfide market with a 54.3% share in 2024, driven by China and India as major producers and consumers. The region’s strong manufacturing base in paper, leather, and textiles, supported by government-backed industrial growth, abundant raw materials, and cost-effective production, ensures sustained demand.

The pulp and paper segment dominated with a 25.67% revenue share in 2024. Sodium sulfide is critical in kraft pulping for breaking down lignin bonds and aiding fiber separation, as well as in deinking and bleaching for paper recycling. Growing global emphasis on sustainability and recycling is expected to maintain or increase demand in this segment. By Product: The anhydrous sodium sulfide segment held the largest revenue share of 47.5% in 2024, valued for its high reactivity in organic chemical synthesis and heavy-duty industrial applications like synthetic dye production and mining. Its handling requires specialized equipment and safety measures due to its complexity.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 518.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 744.11 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market include Solvay, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Tessenderlo Group, Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and NaFine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Solvay : A Belgium-based multinational chemical company, Solvay produces high-purity sodium sulfide for critical applications in water treatment, mining, and pulp and paper. The company prioritizes eco-friendly production with robust waste and emissions control systems, making it a trusted supplier in Europe and North America due to its global network and consistent quality.

: A Belgium-based multinational chemical company, Solvay produces high-purity sodium sulfide for critical applications in water treatment, mining, and pulp and paper. The company prioritizes eco-friendly production with robust waste and emissions control systems, making it a trusted supplier in Europe and North America due to its global network and consistent quality. Nippon Chemical Industrial: Based in Japan, this company specializes in ultra-pure, low-ferric sodium sulfide for electronics, semiconductors, and high-end leather processing. Its focus on R&D and strict quality assurance ensures compliance with industries requiring minimal metal contamination. Nippon Chemical exports to Southeast Asia and Western markets, leveraging Japan’s reputation for precision and safety.

Key Players

Solvay S.A.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

TIB Chemicals AG

Rongyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL)

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Weifang Yidu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

NaFine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global sodium sulfide market is poised for steady growth, driven by a projected market size of USD 744.11 million by 2030 and a CAGR of 4.2%. Key drivers include rising demand from the pulp and paper, leather, and textile industries, particularly in Asia Pacific, which dominates with a 54.3% share. The anhydrous sodium sulfide segment and sustainability-focused innovations further support market expansion. Leading companies like Solvay and Nippon Chemical Industrial are well-positioned to meet growing industrial needs through high-quality production and environmentally responsible practices, capitalizing on opportunities in emerging economies and stringent global standards.