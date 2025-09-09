Oilfield Services Market Growth Driven by Global Energy Demand Rise

In 2023, the global oilfield services market was valued at USD 133.1 billion. Forecasts indicate a rise to USD 166.4 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% between 2024 and 2030. Growing production and exploration activities in the oil and gas sector are significant contributors to this expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dominance: North America captured the largest share in 2023, accounting for 31.95% of global revenue. Within this, the U.S. contributed 75.07%, reflecting its structurally strong oilfield infrastructure and production capacity.

By application: Onshore operations held the lead, comprising 65.9% of the market in 2023, reflecting increased reliance on advanced onshore extraction technologies, especially in shale-rich regions.

By service type: Workover and completion services led the segment with the highest revenue share of 20.34%, thanks to evolving technologies like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling that make such services more efficient and cost-effective.

By service category: Field operations emerged as the dominant type, delivering 39.9% of total revenue. These services include critical on-site activities such as rig and production platform management, which are vital for seamless and safe ongoing operations.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 value: USD 133.1 billion

2030 estimate: USD 166.4 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.4% annually

Large markets: North America led in 2023; Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest.

Growth drivers include:

The rapid expansion of shale gas extraction through techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Enhanced oil recovery technologies and rising global energy demand from urbanization and industrial growth.

Technological improvements that increase production efficiency across oilfield operations.

Ongoing increases in oil and gas extraction activity.

Order a free sample PDF of the Oilfield Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading firms in the oilfield services sector span a wide array of specialties—from reservoir evaluation and drilling to subsea engineering. Prominent players include:

Baker Hughes Company: Based in Houston, it offers reservoir consulting, completion, formation evaluation, and drilling and production services, operating in over 120 countries.

Halliburton, SLB, Weatherford, Superior Energy Services, and NOV: Offering a broad spectrum of workover, completion, drilling, and production services.

China Oilfield Services Limited: Specializes in well completion, geotechnical surveying, rig management, directional drilling, subsea engineering, and more.

ARCHER Oilfield Engineers, Expro Group, and TechnipFMC plc: Key global players in niche engineering and subsea services.

These companies are the primary revenue generators across segments and are leading industry trends, often through strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborative partnerships.

Key Companies List

Baker Hughes Company

Halliburton

SLB

Weatherford

Superior Energy Services

NOV

China Oilfield Services Limited

ARCHER Oilfield Engineers

Expro Group

TechnipFMC plc

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The oilfield services market stands at a pivotal juncture—valued at USD 133.1 billion in 2023 and forecast to climb to USD 166.4 billion by 2030 at a steady 3.4% CAGR. Dominated by North America and particularly the U.S., onshore activities and field operations remain the core areas of revenue. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific represents a high-growth frontier, propelled by accelerating energy demand and expanding extraction infrastructure. The sector’s evolution is underscored by technological innovations—such as hydraulic fracturing, subsea operations, and analytical services—that all optimize efficiency and performance. Major players, including Bakers Hughes, Halliburton, SLB, and others, continue to shape the competitive landscape through strategic expansion and innovation. Altogether, these elements reflect a dynamic and resilient market that is steadily adapting to global energy transitions while delivering essential services and responding to evolving demand patterns.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com