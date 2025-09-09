Articulated Robot Market 2030: The Surge of Energy-Efficient Solutions

Global Articulated Robot Market Overview

The global articulated robot market was valued at USD 24.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is being driven by rapid advancements in automation and robotics technologies, which are increasing the adoption of articulated robots across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Articulated robots, equipped with multi-jointed arms, offer superior flexibility and operational efficiency, making them highly suitable for complex manufacturing tasks. The increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes to enhance productivity and minimize operational expenses is a primary factor propelling market demand. These robots are increasingly deployed to handle repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, including material handling, assembly, welding, and painting, with high precision and speed. Their growing integration into manufacturing lines helps improve efficiency, reduce human error, and lower labor-related costs.

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 principles has further transformed manufacturing environments by enabling enhanced connectivity, automation, and real-time data exchange. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and production optimization through interconnected devices, thereby boosting articulated robot deployment.

Another important trend is the rise of collaborative robots (cobots), which are designed to work safely alongside human workers. Their user-friendly interface and safety features have made them popular, particularly in applications requiring human-robot interaction. Additionally, the market is witnessing the development of compact and miniaturized articulated robots for use in space-constrained industries such as electronics and healthcare. The increasing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing is also contributing to the adoption of energy-efficient robotic systems, further accelerating market growth.

The scope of articulated robots is also expanding into new sectors, including agriculture and logistics. In agriculture, these robots are being employed for tasks such as planting, fertilizing, harvesting, and monitoring crop health. By leveraging sensors and GPS technology, they can operate autonomously and perform agricultural functions with high efficiency and precision. This automation helps improve productivity, cut labor costs, and optimize resource utilization. Ongoing research and development aimed at improving robot capabilities and lowering production costs is also expected to positively influence the market’s growth trajectory.

Order a free sample PDF of the Articulated Robot Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for the highest revenue share of 37.6%. This growth is attributed to strong technological innovation, widespread adoption of automation technologies, a robust manufacturing infrastructure, and significant investment in R&D. The integration of technologies such as AI and computer vision is enhancing the capabilities of articulated robots and driving market expansion in the region.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by the increasing implementation of automation solutions across industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare.

By application, the handling segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2023. The widespread automation of manufacturing processes is driving the adoption of articulated robots for handling functions. These robots offer high speed, precision, and reliability, while also reducing injury risks in physically demanding or hazardous environments, thereby improving workplace safety and productivity.

In terms of end-use, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share in 2023. The sector has been an early adopter of robotic automation, with articulated robots used extensively for tasks such as welding, painting, material handling, and assembly. Their precision, repeatability, and flexibility make them integral to modern automotive production lines.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

Market Size in 2023 : USD 24.48 Billion

: USD 24.48 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 : USD 63.37 Billion

: USD 63.37 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 14.4%

: 14.4% Leading Region (2023) : North America (37.6% share)

: North America (37.6% share) Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Articulated Robot Company Insights

Several major companies are playing a key role in shaping the articulated robot market through innovation, product development, and global expansion. Below are notable market participants:

FANUC Corporation (Japan): Specializes in factory automation and robotics, offering a diverse portfolio of industrial robots used across industries such as automotive, electronics, and food and beverage.

KUKA AG (Germany): Offers a comprehensive range of robotic and automation solutions including collaborative robots, mobile platforms, and software systems. Known for high-performance, reliable robotics.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan): Manufactures industrial robots and automation systems, designed for precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness across various sectors.

Omron Adept Technologies (subsidiary of Omron Corporation): Focuses on advanced robotics and automation for industries such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, and food processing, with a specialization in vision-integrated articulated robots.

Other Prominent Market Leaders:

ABB Limited

Comau

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stäubli

Yaskawa Electric

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global articulated robot market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 24.48 billion in 2023 to USD 63.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%. This expansion is fueled by increasing automation across industries, integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT, and growing demand for efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes. North America leads the market in adoption, while Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Sectors such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and agriculture are witnessing accelerated deployment of articulated robots, and innovations in collaborative robotics and sustainable technologies are expected to further enhance market potential. Continued R&D investments and technological advancements will be instrumental in shaping the future of articulated robotics globally.