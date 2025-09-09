Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth Driven by Gene Therapy Demand

In 2024, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at USD 4.05 billion. It is forecasted to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2025 through 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of sequencing technologies within clinical diagnostics, expanding research in genomics and enzymology, and heightened investments in research and development.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest regional revenue share at 31.9%. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Services represented the leading category by product type in 2024, capturing a 31.5% share of the revenue.

PCR primers emerged as the top application area, holding the largest share within the analyzed applications in the same year.

Among end-users, academic research institutions dominated the market in 2024, reflecting their critical reliance on synthetic oligonucleotides for molecular biology techniques such as PCR, gene editing, site-directed mutagenesis, and diagnostic development.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 4.05 billion

2030 (Projected): USD 8.83 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.2%

The broadening applications of oligonucleotide therapeutics—targeting conditions like cardiovascular diseases, various cancers, and retinal disorders—are contributing significantly to market expansion. New biotechnology applications take advantage of oligo sequences across diverse fields, especially molecular diagnostics within precision medicine. Further supporting growth are innovative technologies such as CRISPR gene editing and high-throughput sequencing, which simplify genetic screening and genome editing processes.

Manufacturers are investing in advanced production capabilities to generate longer, high-precision oligonucleotides with improved yields, tailored to growing demand. A regulatory climate that encourages genomic and biological research applications is another vital factor promoting market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The industry is currently evolving through vigorous innovation and is marked by moderate to high levels of merger and acquisition activity. Leading players are strategically enhancing their capabilities via expansions, acquisitions, and strengthened portfolios to keep pace with demand. The market also operates under substantial regulatory oversight, especially for clinical genomic applications, where governmental approval processes remain stringent but are gradually adapting to a research-friendly environment.

Regional expansion efforts are prominent as companies seek to broaden their production capacity and tap untapped customer bases in emerging markets. The dominance of the services segment reflects growing demand for custom molecular diagnostics and therapeutic reagents. Academic institutions command the largest usage volume by leveraging oligonucleotide synthesis for cost-effective, rapid custom workflows. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are swiftly gaining momentum, drawn by the growing importance of oligonucleotides in gene expression modulation and molecular interventions. For instance, in September 2024, one major pharmaceutical company entered a USD 409 million partnership to develop RNA-targeted therapies using AI platforms.

Key Companies

The top firms shaping the oligonucleotide synthesis market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Revvity Discovery Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biolegio

Twist Bioscience

These organizations collectively hold a significant share of the market and drive technological and commercial trends by investing in new platforms, expanding production scale, and forming partnerships that span research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Conclusion

The oligonucleotide synthesis market stands at a noteworthy inflection point, driven by exponential growth in genomics research, precision diagnostics, and targeted therapies. With a forecast to more than double in size—from USD 4.05 billion in 2024 to USD 8.83 billion by 2030—this market exemplifies one of biotechnology’s most dynamic segments. North America currently leads, while Asia Pacific—with its rapid development rate—is primed to become a major growth area. The services sector, PCR primer applications, and academic research remain dominant domains, even as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly weigh in, especially in RNA-based therapeutic innovation. Leading players continue to distinguish themselves through technological advances, strategic alliances, and global expansion. Taken together, these trends point toward a future in which synthetic oligonucleotides become foundational tools across medicine, research, and diagnostics—ushering in new possibilities for personalized healthcare and molecular medicine.

