On-body Injectors Market Growth Driven by Self-Administration Trends

The global on-body injectors market reached an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to approximately USD 12.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% from 2024 through 2030. This strong upward trajectory is driven by multiple factors: a rise in chronic illnesses, breakthroughs in injection technologies, an increasing preference for home-based healthcare, heightened awareness of needle-stick injury risks, and a broadening spectrum of applications for on-body injectors

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: North America led the global market in 2023, accounting for roughly 33.17% of revenue

Within this region, the United States held a notably significant position

Technological Breakdown: Spring-based injectors commanded the largest technology segment in 2023, capturing about 40.89% of the market share

Application Focus: Among applications, those designed for diabetes management dominated in 2023

End-Use Patterns: Devices intended for home care settings not only earned the greatest share of revenue in 2023 but are also anticipated to experience the fastest expansion over the forecast period

Geographical Insights: Japan’s aging demographic has elevated demand due to safety and convenience concerns among older populations; its elderly count rose from 34.7 million in 2015 to about 37.4 million in 2023

Similarly, on-body injector demand in China is growing amid efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and reduce systemic burdens

In India, rising chronic disease rates—especially diabetes affecting around 101 million people—paired with regulatory progress and device availability, are propelling market expansion

Market Size & Forecast

2023: USD 4.8 billion

2024 (estimated): USD 5.5 billion

2030 (projected): USD 12.7 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 14.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Prominent industry participants include—among others—West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; BD; Stevanato Group; and Enable Injections

These organizations are shaping the competitive landscape through innovation and strategic activity. Collaborative efforts like partnerships between Stevanato Group and Enable Injections, as well as acquisitions such as Tandem Diabetes Care’s purchase of AMF Medical SA, underscore the dynamic nature of R&D and market expansion

Other significant players also include Nemera, Debiotech SA, AbbVie, Coherus BioSciences (notably with an FDA-approved on-body injector for pegfilgrastim), Gerresheimer, E3D Elcam, and others all contributing via new platforms, regional investment, or manufacturing scale-ups

Conclusion

In summary, the on-body injectors market is on a robust growth trajectory, powered by demographic shifts, rising chronic disease prevalence, and strong demand for safer, patient-friendly therapeutic delivery methods. Technology remains a key driver—spring-based injectors now lead in share, while advanced systems like rotary pumps are poised for rapid adoption. Regional dynamics illustrate the significance of mature markets like North America and Japan, while emerging markets such as China and India are quickly gaining momentum. As home health care becomes the preferred setting for many patients, especially given convenience and safety, end-use trends continue to strengthen. Together, these market forces and a growing roster of established and innovative players are compelling momentum toward the projected USD 12.7 billion market size by 2030—highlighting a transformative phase in injectable drug delivery.

