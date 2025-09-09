On-demand Wellness Software Market Growth Driven by Digital Healthcare

The global on-demand wellness software market was estimated at USD 392.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to USD 808.8 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2022 and 2030. This surge is largely driven by the rapid shift toward digital engagement, increasing preferences for wellness services, and the seamless convenience offered by on-demand software solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership & Growth: North America commanded dominance in 2021, contributing over 45% of global revenue, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to deliver the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 10.0% through 2030

Technology Segments: Among deployment types, web-based software represented the largest share in 2021 at over 50% of revenue

Customer Segments: On the application front, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) led the market, accounting for over 60% of the industry’s revenue in 2021

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 392.2 million

2025–2030 Forecast: CAGR of 8.4%

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 808.8 million

The expansion is rooted in increasing consumer demand for accessible wellness solutions, driven by technological innovation and the widening appeal of self-care and beauty trends.

Order a free sample PDF of the On-demand Wellness Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Prominent players in the on-demand wellness software market include Booksy, Fresha, Glowfox, Mindbody, Priv, Schedulicity, Setmore, Soothe, STYLEBEE, Treatwell, Urban Massage, Urbanclap Technologies (India), WellnessLiving, and Zeel Networks

The competitive landscape is dynamic and intensifying, with companies jockeying through advances in product features, pricing strategies, customer experience, and wider market reach. Market leadership often hinges on seamless user interfaces, comprehensive booking systems, and the ability to tap into multi-regional demand

Key Companies

Here’s a refined listing of influential market players:

Booksy

Fresha

Glowfox

Mindbody

Priv

Schedulicity

Setmore

Soothe

STYLEBEE

Treatwell

Urban Massage

Urbanclap Technologies (India)

WellnessLiving

Zeel Networks

These companies vary in focus—spanning personal care booking, salon and spa management, wellness session scheduling, and beyond—yet collectively define the competitive fabric of the sector.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

In summary, the on-demand wellness software market stands poised for steady expansion, driven by rising digital adoption and consumer appetite for easily accessible personal wellness solutions. From dominating markets in North America to rapidly growing regions in Asia-Pacific, both deployment trends and business applications are evolving—web-based platforms and SME use cases currently lead. A diverse set of key players continues to shape this dynamic space through innovation, market penetration, and strategic positioning. As demand accelerates and technology advances, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, offering strengthened opportunities for providers and users alike.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com