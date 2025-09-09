On-demand Wellness Software Market Growth Driven by Digital Healthcare

Posted on 2025-09-09 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global on-demand wellness software market was estimated at USD 392.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to USD 808.8 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2022 and 2030. This surge is largely driven by the rapid shift toward digital engagement, increasing preferences for wellness services, and the seamless convenience offered by on-demand software solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Regional Leadership & Growth: North America commanded dominance in 2021, contributing over 45% of global revenue, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to deliver the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 10.0% through 2030
  • Technology Segments: Among deployment types, web-based software represented the largest share in 2021 at over 50% of revenue
  • Customer Segments: On the application front, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) led the market, accounting for over 60% of the industry’s revenue in 2021

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2021 Market Size: USD 392.2 million
  • 2025–2030 Forecast: CAGR of 8.4%
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 808.8 million

The expansion is rooted in increasing consumer demand for accessible wellness solutions, driven by technological innovation and the widening appeal of self-care and beauty trends.

Order a free sample PDF of the On-demand Wellness Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Prominent players in the on-demand wellness software market include Booksy, Fresha, Glowfox, Mindbody, Priv, Schedulicity, Setmore, Soothe, STYLEBEE, Treatwell, Urban Massage, Urbanclap Technologies (India), WellnessLiving, and Zeel Networks

The competitive landscape is dynamic and intensifying, with companies jockeying through advances in product features, pricing strategies, customer experience, and wider market reach. Market leadership often hinges on seamless user interfaces, comprehensive booking systems, and the ability to tap into multi-regional demand

Key Companies

Here’s a refined listing of influential market players:

  • Booksy
  • Fresha
  • Glowfox
  • Mindbody
  • Priv
  • Schedulicity
  • Setmore
  • Soothe
  • STYLEBEE
  • Treatwell
  • Urban Massage
  • Urbanclap Technologies (India)
  • WellnessLiving
  • Zeel Networks

These companies vary in focus—spanning personal care booking, salon and spa management, wellness session scheduling, and beyond—yet collectively define the competitive fabric of the sector.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

In summary, the on-demand wellness software market stands poised for steady expansion, driven by rising digital adoption and consumer appetite for easily accessible personal wellness solutions. From dominating markets in North America to rapidly growing regions in Asia-Pacific, both deployment trends and business applications are evolving—web-based platforms and SME use cases currently lead. A diverse set of key players continues to shape this dynamic space through innovation, market penetration, and strategic positioning. As demand accelerates and technology advances, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, offering strengthened opportunities for providers and users alike.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution