Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Future Outlook for Smarter Care Delivery

The global agentic AI in healthcare market size was valued at USD 538.51 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 45.56% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by the rising automation of repetitive tasks, an increasing focus on cost and resource optimization, and the growing adoption of patient-centric care solutions.

AI agents are helping accelerate research, clinical decision-making, and drug development in healthcare. Their ability to automate administrative processes—such as data entry, claims processing, and patient scheduling—minimizes errors, reduces manual workload, and enables healthcare professionals to focus on higher-value tasks. For instance, in February 2025, VoiceCare AI partnered with the Mayo Clinic to pilot a program that leverages agentic AI to optimize back-office operations, streamline workflows, and enhance efficiency, ultimately allowing more time for direct patient care.

Beyond administration, agentic AI is transforming patient care delivery. By analyzing large datasets from electronic health records (EHRs), diagnostic imaging, and wearable devices, AI systems provide predictive insights and personalized treatment recommendations. In areas like oncology and cardiology, AI-driven tools are assisting in early disease detection and supporting clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes. Real-time monitoring through AI agents is expected to further enhance proactive healthcare by identifying risks early and enabling timely interventions.

The technology is also revolutionizing research and drug development. AI models can analyze clinical trial data, genomic information, and real-world evidence to identify promising drug candidates, predict efficacy, and accelerate discovery. In January 2025, NVIDIA partnered with IQVIA, Illumina, Mayo Clinic, and Arc Institute to leverage agentic and generative AI for advancing genomic research, drug discovery, and healthcare innovation.

Key Market Highlights:

Regional insights: North America held the largest revenue share of 54.85% in 2024.

Country insights: The U.S. dominated the global market in 2024.

By agent system: Single-agent systems accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.04% in 2024.

By application: The lung cancer segment held the highest revenue share in 2024.

By product: Ready-to-deploy agents represented the largest revenue share at 64.18% in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Agentic AI in Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 538.51 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.96 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 45.56%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market in 2024

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics

Key players in the agentic AI in healthcare market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their competitive position. For example, GE HealthCare is collaborating with Amazon Bedrock to develop multi-agent systems aimed at delivering more personalized patient care. The ongoing innovation by global technology providers and healthcare firms is expected to accelerate adoption worldwide.

Key Companies

NVIDIA

Oracle

Microsoft

Thoughtful Automation Inc.

Hippocratic AI Inc.

Cognigy

Amelia US LLC

Beam AI

Momentum

Notable

Springs

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The agentic AI in healthcare market is poised for exponential growth, supported by rising automation, advanced drug discovery capabilities, and personalized patient care solutions. With strong investments, strategic collaborations, and rapid technological innovation, agentic AI is set to play a transformative role in reshaping healthcare delivery, improving outcomes, and driving efficiency across the global healthcare ecosystem.