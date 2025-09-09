UK Pet Food Market Growth Driven by Increasing Spending on Pet Care

The UK pet food market size was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is driven by rising pet ownership and the stronger emotional bond between people and their pets, especially in urban households where pets are increasingly treated as family members. This shift has influenced consumer spending patterns, with pet owners prioritizing health, nutrition, and premium food products that mirror human food trends and focus on wellness.

The growing humanization of pets is fueling demand for specialized, organic, functional, and gourmet options. Owners are increasingly seeking grain-free, protein-rich, and natural ingredient-based products, with transparent labels and health benefits gaining consumer trust. Sustainability is another key factor, as eco-conscious buyers show preference for plant-based and lab-grown alternatives. Notably, the UK became the first European country to approve lab-grown meat for pet food, underscoring the industry’s shift toward greener choices.

The market is highly competitive, with global leaders such as Royal Canin, Hill’s Science Plan, Purina, and Pedigree dominating mainstream channels due to their reputation for quality and research-backed nutrition. At the same time, premium and boutique brands including Lily’s Kitchen, Edgard & Cooper, Forthglade, and Pooch & Mutt are gaining popularity among ethically driven consumers, emphasizing natural, locally sourced ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Key Market Insights

By Product: Dry pet food led the market with a 59.2% share in 2024, favored for its convenience, affordability, and long shelf life.

By Pet Type: Dog food accounted for 58.8% of revenue in 2024, supported by rising dog ownership and the growing tendency to treat dogs as family members.

By Distribution Channel: Pet specialty stores contributed 33.1% of revenue in 2024, offering curated premium products aligned with humanization and premiumization trends.

By Category: Traditional pet food dominated with an 86.5% share in 2024, driven by affordability, availability, and familiarity among long-term pet owners.

Order a free sample PDF of the UK Pet Food Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.76 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.8%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

UK pet food manufacturers are adopting advanced processing techniques such as vacuum frying, air frying, and freeze-drying to enhance nutritional content and preserve natural qualities. Sustainable packaging innovations, including resealable and biodegradable options, are gaining traction. Customization is also rising, with brands offering organic blends, functional treats, and personalized meal packs to appeal to diverse consumer preferences.

To strengthen their position, companies are focusing on partnerships, expansion, and innovation to increase product reach and competitiveness.

Key Players

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

Mars, Incorporated

LUPUS Alimento

Total Alimentos

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

WellPet LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Diamond Pet Foods

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The UK pet food market is on a steady growth path, supported by rising pet ownership, humanization trends, and increasing demand for premium, health-focused products. Sustainability, innovation, and customization are becoming defining features of the industry, with both global leaders and boutique brands competing to capture consumer loyalty. With growing emphasis on nutrition, transparency, and eco-friendly choices, the UK is emerging as a key hub for the future of pet nutrition.