Thailand Telehealth Market 2030: Navigating the Landscape of Digital Care

The Thailand telehealth market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, a shortage of medical professionals, and the growing demand for healthcare services. The widespread use of smartphones and advanced technology has paved the way for mobile platforms that provide high-quality healthcare services. These platforms allow patients to track their fitness routines, consult with doctors, and manage their medical prescriptions all through mobile applications. Notable examples include apps like Doctor On Call, Doctor Anywhere, and MorDee, which help patients book appointments, store healthcare information, and receive medical advice.

A significant portion of Thailand’s population, about 70%, resides outside of Bangkok, while 70% of the country’s medical specialists are concentrated in the capital. This geographical imbalance has created a healthcare access gap, especially in rural and remote areas. Telemedicine has become a valuable solution to bridge this gap, offering more equitable access to healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of telehealth services. For example, the Doctor Raksa platform saw over 10,000 medical visits per month during the pandemic as patients shifted towards telehealth due to movement restrictions and lockdowns.

Additionally, Thailand is facing a shortage of trained healthcare professionals. In 2023, the Deputy Minister Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin highlighted the shortage of personnel, including physicians, nurses, and radiologists. With a physician-to-population ratio of 1:2,000, telehealth serves as an efficient tool to alleviate this burden, allowing doctors to reach more patients while improving healthcare access, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing time management for both doctors and patients. Remote and rural areas, in particular, benefit from telehealth by reducing the need for long travel times to receive treatment.

Order a free sample PDF of the Thailand Telehealth Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Real-Time Patient Interactions: In 2023, the real-time patient interactions segment led the market, holding 45% of the market share. Technological advancements in telehealth are enabling services in rural areas, which is expected to further drive market growth.

In 2023, the real-time patient interactions segment led the market, holding 45% of the market share. Technological advancements in telehealth are enabling services in rural areas, which is expected to further drive market growth. Web-Based Delivery Mode: The web-based delivery mode dominated the market in 2023. These solutions are delivered via internet protocols and include key components such as internet connections, web servers, data administrators, and software coding systems.

The web-based delivery mode dominated the market in 2023. These solutions are delivered via internet protocols and include key components such as internet connections, web servers, data administrators, and software coding systems. Diagnosis Application: In 2023, the diagnosis application segment led the market. Government initiatives and the many benefits of telehealth services, especially for diagnosing minor illnesses, have contributed to this growth.

In 2023, the diagnosis application segment led the market. Government initiatives and the many benefits of telehealth services, especially for diagnosing minor illnesses, have contributed to this growth. Tele-Hospital Segment: The tele-hospital segment led the market in 2023, driven by increasing health consciousness, a growing demand for quick and affordable care, and a rising geriatric population.

The tele-hospital segment led the market in 2023, driven by increasing health consciousness, a growing demand for quick and affordable care, and a rising geriatric population. Providers Segment: In 2023, the providers segment held the largest share of the market. The adoption of telehealth services by healthcare professionals, such as physicians, hospitals, and clinics, is driven by the need to reduce hospital admissions and improve hospital workflows.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.60 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.51 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 29.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the Thailand telehealth market include HALODOC, MyDoc Pte. Ltd., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., and DoctorOnCall.

Halodoc is a health-tech platform that connects patients with licensed doctors, pharmacies, insurance partners, and labs through a mobile app. It offers a variety of services, including 24/7 doctor consultations via voice, chat, or video, medicine delivery, and at-home lab services.

is a health-tech platform that connects patients with licensed doctors, pharmacies, insurance partners, and labs through a mobile app. It offers a variety of services, including 24/7 doctor consultations via voice, chat, or video, medicine delivery, and at-home lab services. Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd. is a digital health and wellness company that integrates online and offline healthcare experiences. Its platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling easy health management via a mobile app.

is a digital health and wellness company that integrates online and offline healthcare experiences. Its platform bridges gaps in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling easy health management via a mobile app. HonestDocs, Ooca, and MorDee are some emerging market players. Ooca is a mental health platform that allows patients to consult psychiatrists and psychologists via video calls on web and mobile applications. HonestDocs operates as a healthcare and surgery marketplace, connecting patients with clinics, hospitals, and surgeons while offering healthcare financing solutions.

Key Players

Halodoc

MyDoc Pte. Ltd.

Ooca

Doctor Anywhere Pte Ltd.

DoctorOnCall

HonestDocs

MorDee Application (True Digital Group Co., Ltd.)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Thailand telehealth market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to continue expanding at a strong pace, driven by the increasing adoption of digital healthcare, the shortage of medical professionals, and the growing demand for accessible healthcare services. The market benefits from the country’s technological advancements, widespread use of mobile platforms, and a strategic focus on bridging healthcare access gaps, especially in rural areas. As telehealth services continue to gain popularity, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1%, reaching USD 9.51 billion by 2030. With innovations in telemedicine and the increasing reliance on digital platforms, Thailand’s telehealth market is poised for sustained growth and greater accessibility for patients across the country.