Online Poker Market rises with increased legalization in global regions

The global online poker market stood at USD 3.86 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 6.90 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2025–2030. A significant growth driver is the enhanced integration of cross-platform interoperability, enabling players to transition smoothly between devices such as smartphones, tablets, and desktops without losing their game state or progress.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Several regional and segment-level patterns stand out:

Regional Dynamics: North America delivered the largest revenue share in 2024, capturing over 21% of the global market. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is set to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR exceeding 11% from 2025 to 2030.

Game-Type Leadership: By game type, Texas Hold’em dominated the market in 2024, accounting for more than 62% of total share.

Device Preferences: The desktop (PC) segment led over mobile devices in 2024 in terms of market share.

Game Format: Cash games commanded the highest portion of the market among different formats during the same year.

Retention & Engagement: The deployment of gamification tools—such as leaderboards, missions, and rewards—is increasingly prevalent, helping platforms retain players and deepen engagement.

Market Size & Forecast

Current Size (2024): USD 3.86 billion

Projection (2030): USD 6.90 billion

Projected CAGR (2025–2030): 10.2%

Regionally, North America remained the dominant market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2030. Enhancements in user experience—particularly through interfaces that support seamless cross-device play—along with gamification strategies, are shaping positive market momentum.

These companies contribute through varied offerings, from full-scale poker platforms to gamified social experiences. Among them, PokerStars stands out as the leading real-money poker site globally, often commanding well over two-thirds of the market. Zynga is recognized for its social poker offerings across platforms like Facebook and mobile, while several others—such as Baazi Games and MPL—have strong regional presence in emerging markets.

Key Companies List

Americas Cardroom

Baazi Games

BetOnline

BLITZ POKER

Ignition

MPL (Mobile Premier League)

Playtika

Pocket52

PokerStars

Tencent

True Poker

Zynga Inc.

Conclusion

In summary, the online poker market is on a clear upward trajectory, set to nearly double in value from USD 3.86 billion in 2024 to USD 6.90 billion by 2030, at a steady 10.2% CAGR. Established strongholds such as North America remain pivotal, but the most striking opportunity lies in the Asia Pacific region, where rapid digital adoption is reshaping market dynamics. The dominance of Texas Hold’em, desktop platforms, and cash-game formats highlight traditional preferences, even as mobile and gamified experiences gain traction. Leading companies—from global brands like PokerStars and Zynga to regional contenders like Baazi Games and MPL—continue to fuel innovation and expand access. In this evolving landscape, platforms that excel at cross-device compatibility, immersive engagement, and regionally targeted offerings are positioned to capture the lion’s share of future growth.

