Adjustable Bed Frames Market Forecast: What’s Next for Sleep Comfort?

The global adjustable bed frames market was valued at USD 4,376.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8,614.4 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is attributed to the expansion of newly constructed privately owned residential properties and an increased consumer interest in furniture and furnishings, particularly adjustable bed frames. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies into bed frame designs and a growing preference for multi-functional models that enhance comfort and utility have further accelerated the market’s momentum.

The demand for adjustable bed frames is also being driven by various health, demographic, and lifestyle factors. A significant driver is the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, as well as an increased public focus on the importance of quality sleep for overall health and well-being. As consumers become more conscious of their sleep habits, there is a growing demand for personalized comfort and ergonomic support, which is boosting interest in adjustable bed frames. Demographic shifts, including an aging global population and rising disposable incomes in developing markets, are also contributing to the market’s expansion. Older adults, in particular, are attracted to the health benefits of adjustable beds, which can alleviate conditions such as back pain, acid reflux, and sleep apnea. Furthermore, trends in home improvement and interior design have increased the demand for high-end bed sets that combine both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America Market: The North America adjustable bed frames market held the largest share of 35.69% in 2024, driven by a combination of demographic and technological factors. The significant population of people aged 65 and above in the U.S. has increased demand for motorized frames, as eldercare prioritizes comfort and medical adaptability.

Frame Type: In 2024, adjustable single bed frames accounted for the largest share of 68.21% of the overall market. This segment's growth has been supported by the growing awareness of sleep health, particularly among aging populations, and widespread adoption in both individual residential and hospitality applications.

Size: Queen-size adjustable bed frames held the largest share of 21.96% in the adjustable bed frames market in 2024. These beds are commonly used in residential master bedrooms and select hospitality suites. The queen-size frame strikes a balance between space efficiency and comfort, making it the preferred choice for North American and European households.

End-Use: Adjustable bed frames used in residential properties accounted for the largest share of 67.10% in 2024. This growth is fueled by increased consumer awareness of sleep health and the rising adoption of wellness-oriented furniture. The work-from-home culture, which gained traction during the pandemic, has further catalyzed the demand for multi-functional bedding solutions with customizable positioning.

Distribution Channel: In 2024, home improvement stores accounted for a revenue share of 31.86% in the adjustable bed frames industry. This is due to their long-standing brand trust, availability of trial setups, and partnerships with established bed frame manufacturers.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4,376.4 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 8,614.4 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 7.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The adjustable bed frames market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several globally recognized and regional players. Major companies like Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number Corporation, and Serta Simmons Bedding dominate the U.S. market. These companies adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product diversification, and expansion into sustainable offerings to maintain their competitive position.

Ergomotion : Founded in 2005 in Santa Barbara, California, Ergomotion is a global leader in adjustable base innovation and manufacturing. The company’s product lines, such as the Rio series, offer a range of features from basic wired controls to advanced smart connectivity and massage functionality. Ergomotion has an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding two million adjustable bases and a global distribution network spanning over 40 countries.

: Founded in 2005 in Santa Barbara, California, Ergomotion is a global leader in adjustable base innovation and manufacturing. The company’s product lines, such as the Rio series, offer a range of features from basic wired controls to advanced smart connectivity and massage functionality. Ergomotion has an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding two million adjustable bases and a global distribution network spanning over 40 countries. Reverie: Since its market entry in 2003, Reverie has positioned itself as an innovator in adjustable sleep systems. The company’s products are engineered with features such as zero-gravity positioning, lumbar support, wireless remotes, LED lighting, and customizable comfort options, supported by an in-house team and a scientific advisory board.

Key Players

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number Corporation

Reverie (Ascion, LLC)

Serta Simmons Bedding

Leggett & Platt

Ergomotion

Nectar (Resident Home, LLC.)

Electropedic

Rize Home

Denver Mattress

Conclusion

The global adjustable bed frames market is experiencing significant growth driven by a variety of factors, including the expansion of residential properties, demographic shifts, and a growing focus on sleep health and comfort. With the increasing demand for multi-functional and smart adjustable beds, the market is projected to expand from USD 4,376.4 million in 2024 to USD 8,614.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. North America currently leads the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth. Companies like Ergomotion and Reverie are positioning themselves as key players in this rapidly evolving industry by offering innovative, customizable, and high-tech products that cater to both mainstream and premium segments. As consumers continue to prioritize comfort, wellness, and functionality, the adjustable bed frames market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.