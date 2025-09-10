Operational Technology Market grows with industrial automation adoption

The global operational technology (OT) market is estimated at USD 210.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 364.74 billion by 2030. This equates to a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2025–2030. The expanding relevance of OT is driven by its critical role in controlling and optimizing essential infrastructure such as power generation, water treatment, and manufacturing facilities. Real-time monitoring, data analytics, and process automation are central to its rising importance across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the leader in the global OT market, commanding over 36% of total revenue.

The U.S. market, in particular, is expected to see notable growth through the forecast period, spurred by reshoring of manufacturing and modernization efforts across energy systems.

By component, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems dominated in 2024, accounting for over one-third (33%) of global revenue.

Wired connectivity was the leading segment in 2024, reflecting continued reliance on established infrastructures.

On-premises deployment also led the market in 2024, highlighting preference for localized control and security.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 210.06 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 364.74 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

North America remains the largest regional market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid adoption of Industry 4.0, AI, IoT, and automation technologies.

This market momentum stems from the push toward digital transformation in industrial settings—particularly the integration of AI, big data, and Internet of Things technologies. Industrial automation is a key growth driver, enabling optimized manufacturing, enhanced uptime, and safer operations in sectors such as food & beverage, oil & gas, chemicals, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

As these industries scale, the demand for advanced OT systems is set to strengthen further.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading players include ABB, Emerson Electric, IBM, and Honeywell International.

These companies hold prominent positions thanks to their comprehensive OT offerings and strong presence across critical infrastructure markets.

Key Companies List

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Conclusion

The OT market is experiencing robust growth, underpinned by the necessity of real-time monitoring and process automation in essential industrial sectors. With a current value above USD 210 billion and a forecast poised to exceed USD 364 billion by 2030, the market’s expansion reflects its increasing importance globally. North America leads the charge, but Asia Pacific’s rapid industrial and technological transformation positions it as the fastest-growing region. CNC systems, wired connections, and on-premises deployments dominate segments, showcasing industry preference for reliability and control. Established corporations such as ABB, Emerson, IBM, and Honeywell continue to drive the sector forward with broad-based OT product portfolios. As industries continue to embrace digital tools and higher automation, operational technology is set to become even more integral to performance, safety, and efficiency across global infrastructure.

