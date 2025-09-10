Ski Equipment and Gear Market Player Contributions Fueling Market Growth

The global ski equipment and gear market size was valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising commercialization of ski sports. The increasing global participation in outdoor sports has fueled demand for ski equipment and gear, enhancing the overall skiing experience and attracting more sports enthusiasts.

In addition, the tourism industry has played a vital role in expanding snow-related infrastructure. The growing preference for snow activities has led to the development of ski resorts, slopes, and supporting facilities. Resorts now provide a comprehensive experience for visitors, featuring world-class slopes designed for beginners, intermediates, and experts. Moreover, advancements in snowmaking technologies, such as snow cannons and groomers, have transformed the skiing landscape and further supported market growth.

Another significant growth driver is the booming e-commerce sector, which has expanded accessibility for consumers. Online platforms enable manufacturers to connect directly with customers through brand websites or retailer partnerships. This model offers cost efficiency, competitive pricing, and the option for personalization and customization, enhancing the consumer experience.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 42.0% share of the market in 2023.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to record notable growth during the forecast period.

By product: The clothing segment dominated with a 32.7% share in 2023, driven by the adoption of advanced ski clothing designs.

By application: The male skiers segment led with 42.0% share in 2023.

By distribution channel: Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominated in 2023, offering convenient access to ski gear and equipment.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 15.9 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22.9 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.4%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics

The global ski equipment and gear market is consolidated, with leading players focusing on innovation to meet evolving consumer demands. Companies such as Amer Sports Oyj, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., and Icelantic LLC are developing advanced products by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the increasing participation of women in skiing is influencing market growth and product development strategies.

Amer Sports Oyj : A global sports brand portfolio including Arc’teryx, Atomic, Peak Performance, Salomon, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

: A global sports brand portfolio including Arc’teryx, Atomic, Peak Performance, Salomon, and Wilson Sporting Goods. Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.: Specializes in climbing, skiing, and mountain sports gear, offering high-quality equipment and apparel for outdoor enthusiasts.

Key Companies

Amer Sports Oyj

Fischer Beteiligungs Verwaltungs GmbH

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Skis Rossignol S.A.

The Burton Corporation

Icelantic LLC

Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH

Volcom LLC

Helly Hansen

Coalition Snow

Conclusion

The ski equipment and gear market is set to expand steadily, supported by rising commercialization of ski sports, growing tourism infrastructure, and technological advancements. With e-commerce and increasing female participation driving further adoption, the market is well-positioned for long-term growth.